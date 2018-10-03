Bayside cancels upcoming meeting on high-rise tower amid residents’ concerns

The Village of Bayside has canceled a meeting Thursday where the Community Development Authority was planning to vote on a financing plan for OneNorth, a $200 million mixed-use development anchored by a 30-story apartment tower.

The meeting was canceled following weeks of comments from concerned residents and a public hearing Sept. 27 that drew criticism from about 35 speakers who voiced concern over the proposal.

Milwaukee developer Cobalt Partners has asked the village for $42.6 million in public financing to help pay for the project with a developer-financed tax incremental financing district.

OneNorth would be the North Shore’s first high-rise tower and the village’s first TID.

The development is being proposed on land owned by Cobalt bordered by Port Washington, Brown Deer Road, I-43 and White Oak Lane.

About 200 people attended the Sept. 27 meeting, causing a standing-room only crowd at the Bayside Middle School cafeteria.

Most of the attendees were not in favor of the project.

Many people raised question about additional traffic that could be generated by the project and how the North Shore Fire Department could be affected. Many people were also surprised by the amount of money for the TIF district and the height of the tower.

By comparison, the University Club Tower is 36 stories, 7SEVENTY7 is 34 stories, Kilbourn Tower Condominiums is 33 stories and The Moderne is 30 stories. All of those buildings are in downtown Milwaukee.

No future CDA meetings to discuss the proposed TID have been scheduled at this time, according to the Bayside Buzz, a village newsletter sent to residents.

“The village respects those concerns and appreciates the willingness of all to engage in this important community conversation,” the newsletter said.

Village Manager Andy Pederson and Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners, LLC, could not immediately be reached for comment.