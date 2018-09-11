Bay View’s American Legion post slated for demolition, new apartments planned

Property was once home to Little DeMarinis

by

September 11, 2018, 11:24 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/bay-views-american-legion-post-slated-for-demolition-new-apartments-planned/

Milwaukee developer Scott Genke is planning to demolish the American Legion Post at 2860 S. Kinnickinnick Ave. in Bay View and replace the building with 36 apartments.

Bay View American Legion Post

Genke, founder and president of SG Property Management, will purchase the property from St. Francis Bay View American Legion Post No. 180 after the demolition, said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Zielinski, who represents Bay View, said while he has supported the development along Kinnickinnick Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Beecher Street, this development is too far south to support.

“We have been able to preserve our neighborhoods in Bay View,” Zielinski said. “This location is too residential. I am opposed to this particular project.”

The American Legion Post is located south of Outpost Natural Food Store and north of the former White House bar, which recently sold. To the east and west of the post are residential neighborhoods.

Genke, who also developed King Lofts, at 2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Despite Zielinksi’s opposition, the project can be built by right. The property is zoned for non-residential and multi-family building, which gives a developer a lot of flexibility, said Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the city department of community development.

“I have explained to people over and over, I don’t have a vote on this because he has a right,” Zielinski said.

A raze permit was filed July 30 with the city by Shoreline Contracting Services Inc. Emily Huf, with Shoreline, said the building will be demolished once the gas and electric are disconnected and the city issues the permit.

Huf anticipates demolition will begin in mid-October. Demolishing a building typically takes one week, Huf said.

The ground floor of the American Legion Post was the home of Little DeMarinis, a popular Bay View pizzeria that replaced longtime neighborhood mainstay Mama DeMarinis for four years.

The restaurant decided not to renew its lease, which expired in June 2018.

Milwaukee developer Scott Genke is planning to demolish the American Legion Post at 2860 S. Kinnickinnick Ave. in Bay View and replace the building with 36 apartments.

Bay View American Legion Post

Genke, founder and president of SG Property Management, will purchase the property from St. Francis Bay View American Legion Post No. 180 after the demolition, said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Zielinski, who represents Bay View, said while he has supported the development along Kinnickinnick Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Beecher Street, this development is too far south to support.

“We have been able to preserve our neighborhoods in Bay View,” Zielinski said. “This location is too residential. I am opposed to this particular project.”

The American Legion Post is located south of Outpost Natural Food Store and north of the former White House bar, which recently sold. To the east and west of the post are residential neighborhoods.

Genke, who also developed King Lofts, at 2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Despite Zielinksi’s opposition, the project can be built by right. The property is zoned for non-residential and multi-family building, which gives a developer a lot of flexibility, said Jeff Fleming, spokesman for the city department of community development.

“I have explained to people over and over, I don’t have a vote on this because he has a right,” Zielinski said.

A raze permit was filed July 30 with the city by Shoreline Contracting Services Inc. Emily Huf, with Shoreline, said the building will be demolished once the gas and electric are disconnected and the city issues the permit.

Huf anticipates demolition will begin in mid-October. Demolishing a building typically takes one week, Huf said.

The ground floor of the American Legion Post was the home of Little DeMarinis, a popular Bay View pizzeria that replaced longtime neighborhood mainstay Mama DeMarinis for four years.

The restaurant decided not to renew its lease, which expired in June 2018.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm