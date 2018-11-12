Bay View apartments

Several properties along South Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood could be developed into more than 220 residential units and retail space under a new proposal.

Milwaukee developer Scott Lurie is planning the Bay View project.

The project, which could break ground in the fall of 2019, incorporates 10 parcels in the 2700 block of South Kinnickinnic Avenue. They include several houses and the former Bella’s Fat Cat building at 2737 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which has been vacant since the restaurant closed in 2010.

The proposal, contained in two six-story buildings, would have 27,000 square feet of retail space, according to conceptual plans.

Developer: Scott Lurie, F Street Investments LLC 

Size: Two six-story buildings

Parcels: 10

