Bank purchases Toys “R” Us buildings

The remaining Toys “R” Us store buildings have been sold to an affiliate of Wells Fargo Bank, six months after the iconic toy store filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Tru Trust 2016 LLC purchased the properties from Toys “R” Us Property Company II LLC.

Toys “R” Us Inc. filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin the process of winding down its business and liquidating its inventory at 735 U.S. stores in March and closed all of its locations.

About 320 workers lost their jobs in Wisconsin.

Toys “R” Us, operated nine stores across Wisconsin. Locally, the buildings sold include:

Brookfield, 355 S. Moorland Road, $4.16 million

Milwaukee, 3900 S. 27 th St., $3.1 million

Racine, 2433 S. Green Bay Road, $2.58 million