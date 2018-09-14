Anderson Commercial VP launches his own company

Commercial real estate firm will be part of West Bend’s American Companies

September 14, 2018, 1:10 PM

Adam Williquette, former vice president of Greenfield-based Anderson Commercial Group recently left the company to start a new business, American Commercial Real Estate in West Bend.

American Commercial Real Estate, or ACRE, will be part of West Bend’s American Companies, which was founded in 1980 and includes American Construction Services and American Architectural Group.

“After 15 years, it was time to get rid of the drive to Milwaukee every day,” Williquette said. “Opening a home base in West Bend will (save) 300-400 hours per year so I can better serve my clients here in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Williquette, who served as a West Bend alderman for six years, will own the brokerage firm with Jo Sadownikow.

Sadownikow’s husband, West Bend Mayor Kraig Sadownikow, is the president of American Construction Services and American Architectural Group.

“I grew up in West Bend, and even though I work all over the state, my involvement in the community has naturally made most of my clients and customers come from the Washington and Ozaukee county areas,” Williquette said.

Williquette specializes in investment real estate, acquisition and disposition, leasing and sales of commercial property, ground-up development, and property management. He has also been an investor/buyer of several industrial, retail, multi-family, and hospitality properties in Wisconsin.

Sadownikow has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and property management. She was previously working in mortgage banking.

“I have enjoyed focusing mainly on property management since becoming a broker in 2001,” Sadownikow said. “I am very excited to continue to serve many of those same people by providing a complete package of commercial real estate services.”

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

