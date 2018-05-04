Alex Molinaroli sells former Brookfield home

Former Johnson Controls CEO lived at residence with now ex-wife

May 04, 2018, 12:55 PM

Former Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive Alex Molinaroli and his former wife have sold their house in Brookfield.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home located on Baythorn Way was sold to Ronald S. Sanfilippo of Delafield for $894,000, according to state records.

The property is assessed for $894,500, according to Waukesha County records.

Patsy Molinaroli allegedly fired several gunshots inside the home and broke items with a baseball bat in May of 2014 after learning Alex was having an affair with a Johnson Controls consultant, according to a Bloomberg report.

She was later charged with two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and the two filed for divorce.

Alex Molinaroli purchased a four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse in January 2015 in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood for $814,900. He later hired Milwaukee architectural firm Vetter-Denk Inc. for a major renovation to the property.

Molinaroli, who oversaw a series of significant changes to Johnson Controls International plc, during his 34-year tenure, left the company on Sept. 1. He received a $63.8 million cash severance payment upon leaving.

