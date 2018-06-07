Aldi to lease portion of former Sendik’s in West Milwaukee

Fast-growing discount grocer Aldi will lease portion of the former Sendik’s Food Market store in West Milwaukee, according to sources.

This latest Aldi location, which is expected to occupy about half of the 42,000-square-foot building at 4200 W. Burnham St., continues the trend of Aldi opening stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

“At this time, we do not have any details to share regarding a possible new Aldi store in West Milwaukee,”said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek division vice president for Aldi. “We will be in touch if we have information to share at a later date.”

Aldi also recently submitted plans to the Village of Menomonee Falls to build a 22,399-square-foot grocery store on an outlot of the Woodman’s Food Market on Highway 145.

And Aldi is planning to open stores in Oak Creek and Glendale.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. is planning to sublease space freed up by its store reductions to Aldi. The grocery stores will be added to as many as 10 Kohl’s locations this year.

By the end of 2022, there will be nearly 2,500 Aldi stores nationwide. There are currently more than 1,800 stores in 35 states, McGrath said.

Sendik’s closed its West Milwaukee location on April 22, less than two years after opening.

At the time of the announcement, Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets, said the grocer took a chance at the location, but it didn’t work.

“Despite a lot of hard work, ongoing investments and the existence of the many intangibles that brought us to this location originally, we simply aren’t seeing the customer traffic and results to warrant continued operation,” Balistreri said.

The store, which is at the former site of an ADM Milling Co. grain elevator, is one of several other retail developments that have occurred in recent years along Miller Park Way/South 43rd Street.

An Applebee’s restaurant is currently under construction just south of the Sendik’s building in West Milwaukee.