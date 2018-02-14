ALDI store planned immediately north of Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek

An ALDI grocery store is planned for a site just north of Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, according to numerous sources.

The 22,000-square-foot store would be located at 410-500 W. Drexel Ave., at the northeast corner of West Drexel Avenue and South 6th Street.

Milwaukee-based ICAP Development has been working with the city of Oak Creek to redevelop the parcels.

ALDI and a 6,000-square-foot retail space will be phase one of the development.

Representatives from ICAP and the city did not respond to requests for comment. ICAP has done retail developments in Mukwonago and Kenosha involving ALDI stores.

ALDI confirmed it is looking for a new location in Oak Creek.

“We are currently exploring the possibility of opening a new location in Oak Creek,” said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek Division vice president for ALDI. “However, it is still too early in the process to confirm any other details at this time. We will be in touch as soon as information becomes available.”

ALDI currently has a location at 6810 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek.

On Tuesday, the Oak Creek plan commission approved an $885,000 financing deal for the project, which will be located on a 5.9-acre site.

The parcels include the former Metalspun Products facility, which is currently vacant and three other parcels, which are showing signs of blight, according to the city. The ICAP parcels and Roth Heating, at 330 and 400 W. Drexel Ave. were included in the TIF. The Roth Site could be updated in the future.

“While several of these parcels are still actively used for light industrial and storage purposes, these uses are not keeping with the emerging retail character,” according to city documents.

Phase one of the development will be completed in 2018 and 2019.

The city is expected to recover its costs by 2029.