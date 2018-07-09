Aldi leasing space in smaller Waukesha Kohl’s store

Discount grocer continues its expansion in southeastern Wisconsin

by

July 09, 2018, 1:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/aldi-leasing-space-in-smaller-waukesha-kohls-store/

Discount grocery store chain Aldi will be a tenant at a Waukesha Kohl’s store, leasing 26,000 square feet of space that has been vacant since the Menomonee Falls-based retailer downsized the store in February.

This is the first local Kohl’s store that is leasing space to an Aldi store since Kohl’s Corp. and Aldi announced a pilot program to partner in March.

Architectural drawing of proposed Aldi.

Aldi stores will be added to as many as 10 Kohl’s locations this year as Kohl’s continues to reduce the size of many of its stores.

If successful, the deal could be expanded to the hundreds of Kohl’s stores that have been “rightsized” by the company over the last year.

Kohl’s, like every other brick-and-mortar retailer, is trying to adapt to the changing habits of shoppers in recent years. It announced last year that nearly half of its stores will be operationally smaller by the end of 2017.

In February, Kohl’s downsized its store at 2140 W. St. Paul Ave. by 26,000 square feet, at the time showing a retailer adjacent to the store. The Waukesha Plan Commission on Wednesday will review Aldi’s final site and architectural plans for the space.

Aldi has been growing rapidly in southeastern Wisconsin. The grocer will lease a portion of the former Sendik’s Food Market store in West Milwaukee. Aldi is and is also planning to build a 22,000 square foot store in Menomonee Falls and stores in Oak Creek and Glendale.

Discount grocery store chain Aldi will be a tenant at a Waukesha Kohl’s store, leasing 26,000 square feet of space that has been vacant since the Menomonee Falls-based retailer downsized the store in February.

This is the first local Kohl’s store that is leasing space to an Aldi store since Kohl’s Corp. and Aldi announced a pilot program to partner in March.

Architectural drawing of proposed Aldi.

Aldi stores will be added to as many as 10 Kohl’s locations this year as Kohl’s continues to reduce the size of many of its stores.

If successful, the deal could be expanded to the hundreds of Kohl’s stores that have been “rightsized” by the company over the last year.

Kohl’s, like every other brick-and-mortar retailer, is trying to adapt to the changing habits of shoppers in recent years. It announced last year that nearly half of its stores will be operationally smaller by the end of 2017.

In February, Kohl’s downsized its store at 2140 W. St. Paul Ave. by 26,000 square feet, at the time showing a retailer adjacent to the store. The Waukesha Plan Commission on Wednesday will review Aldi’s final site and architectural plans for the space.

Aldi has been growing rapidly in southeastern Wisconsin. The grocer will lease a portion of the former Sendik’s Food Market store in West Milwaukee. Aldi is and is also planning to build a 22,000 square foot store in Menomonee Falls and stores in Oak Creek and Glendale.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm