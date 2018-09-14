Aldi investing $93 million in Wisconsin to upgrade its stores

Renovated South Milwaukee store will reopen Sept. 20

by

September 14, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/aldi-investing-93-million-in-wisconsin-to-upgrade-its-stores/

Discount grocer Aldi said it is investing more than $34 million to remodel its Milwaukee area stores and $93 million to remodel its stores across the state by the end of 2020.

The initiative is part of a $1.9 billion investment by the fast-growing retailer to update 1,300 stores nationwide over the next two years.

Aldi currently has 21 stores in the Milwaukee area and 56 stores statewide.

The South Milwaukee Aldi store at 3105 S. Chicago Ave., will reopen at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20, after being closed for about a month for remodeling, said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek division vice president.

The remodeled store features open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

The first 100 customers will be entered in a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards. There is also a chance to win a year’s worth of Aldi produce.

“Our remodeled store layout will simplify the shopping experience for customers, so they can get out the door with everything they need,” McGrath saod. “We’re excited to unveil these changes in a great market like South Milwaukee, where we already have passionate, loyal customers.”

Aldi has been growing across the state, with new stores opening in Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek and Glendale.

The company plans to add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices nationwide by 2022. Aldi currently operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Aldi has also partnered with Kohl’s and will be added to as many as 10 of those store locations this year.

As the grocery store wars continue and owners are competing for customers, more and more stores are getting upgraded.

Cincinnati-based Kroger recently upgraded the Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha.

At the time, a Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.

Discount grocer Aldi said it is investing more than $34 million to remodel its Milwaukee area stores and $93 million to remodel its stores across the state by the end of 2020.

The initiative is part of a $1.9 billion investment by the fast-growing retailer to update 1,300 stores nationwide over the next two years.

Aldi currently has 21 stores in the Milwaukee area and 56 stores statewide.

The South Milwaukee Aldi store at 3105 S. Chicago Ave., will reopen at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20, after being closed for about a month for remodeling, said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek division vice president.

The remodeled store features open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

The first 100 customers will be entered in a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards. There is also a chance to win a year’s worth of Aldi produce.

“Our remodeled store layout will simplify the shopping experience for customers, so they can get out the door with everything they need,” McGrath saod. “We’re excited to unveil these changes in a great market like South Milwaukee, where we already have passionate, loyal customers.”

Aldi has been growing across the state, with new stores opening in Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek and Glendale.

The company plans to add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices nationwide by 2022. Aldi currently operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Aldi has also partnered with Kohl’s and will be added to as many as 10 of those store locations this year.

As the grocery store wars continue and owners are competing for customers, more and more stores are getting upgraded.

Cincinnati-based Kroger recently upgraded the Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha.

At the time, a Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm