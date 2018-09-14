Aldi investing $93 million in Wisconsin to upgrade its stores

Discount grocer Aldi said it is investing more than $34 million to remodel its Milwaukee area stores and $93 million to remodel its stores across the state by the end of 2020.

The initiative is part of a $1.9 billion investment by the fast-growing retailer to update 1,300 stores nationwide over the next two years.

Aldi currently has 21 stores in the Milwaukee area and 56 stores statewide.

The South Milwaukee Aldi store at 3105 S. Chicago Ave., will reopen at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20, after being closed for about a month for remodeling, said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek division vice president.

The remodeled store features open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

The first 100 customers will be entered in a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards. There is also a chance to win a year’s worth of Aldi produce.

“Our remodeled store layout will simplify the shopping experience for customers, so they can get out the door with everything they need,” McGrath saod. “We’re excited to unveil these changes in a great market like South Milwaukee, where we already have passionate, loyal customers.”

Aldi has been growing across the state, with new stores opening in Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek and Glendale.

The company plans to add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices nationwide by 2022. Aldi currently operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Aldi has also partnered with Kohl’s and will be added to as many as 10 of those store locations this year.

As the grocery store wars continue and owners are competing for customers, more and more stores are getting upgraded.

Cincinnati-based Kroger recently upgraded the Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha.

At the time, a Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.