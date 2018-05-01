Aldi, Associated Bank proposed for Nicolet’s upper field property

ICAP Development amends previous proposal to remove senior living

by

May 01, 2018, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/aldi-associated-bank-proposed-for-nicolets-upper-field-property/

The practice soccer fields and tennis courts on Nicolet High School’s campus could become an Aldi grocery store and Associated Bank Branch in Glendale.

Rendering by Rinka Chung Architecture.

ICAP Development is planning the two-phase project at 6701 and 6789 N. Port Washington Road. The site is located between I-43 and Port Washington Road, on the opposite side of the freeway from the high school building, and just south of a Pick n’ Save grocery store.

Phase one will include the 2,900-square-foot Associated Bank branch and 22,000-square-foot Aldi store.

Phase two is being described as complementary uses such as retail, medical, mixed-use housing or hospitality, although ICAP has not specified in documents submitted to the city.

Phase two will include two additional buildings located in between the Aldi and Associated Bank, according to plans submitted to the city.

ICAP was originally proposing 145 senior living apartments at the site, but has scrapped those plans.

Nicolet has been trying for several years to sell its upper field property to a developer. ICAP Development, which agreed to buy the property in December, is the first to submit plans to the city.

Brian Adamson, ICAP managing partner, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The city’s plan commission will review ICAP’s latest proposal Tuesday.

