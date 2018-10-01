Affordable senior housing proposed along State Street in Wauwatosa

City has not had new affordable housing since 2012

by

October 01, 2018, 12:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/affordable-senior-housing-proposed-along-state-street-in-wauwatosa/

The former Winding Roofing industrial site along West State Street in Wauwatosa could become affordable homes marketed to adults 55 and older.

Rendering of project

The $25 million to $30 million project would include an affordable housing component that developer Mark Hammond with West Allis-based MSP Real Estate Inc. says is needed in the city.

Wauwatosa has not had an affordable housing project built since about 2012.

Project plans include 18 townhomes and a four-and-a-half story, 118-unit apartment building located at 6400, 6410, and 6442 River Parkway. The property is owned by Jeff Schaefer of Parkway Development LLC.

Approximately two-thirds of the apartment units and two-thirds of the townhomes would be affordable units, said Hammond. Those units would be set aside for people whose incomes are at or below 30, 50 or 60 percent of Milwaukee County’s median household income.

For a family of three, 50 percent of the county’s median household income is $34,800 a year, according to WHEDA guidelines.

Hammond plans to apply for $14 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) through WHEDA in December. He said the project is dependent on getting the credits.

Approximately 47 percent of Wauwatosa’s households are aged 55 or higher and 34 percent of seniors earn less than $25,000 annually, according to city documents.

There are 242 affordable senior-only units and 82 affordable senior and disabled units in Wauwatosa that were identified in a city housing study.

“The proposed project will significantly increase the number of both affordable senior and affordable units for seniors with disabilities,” according to city documents.

The Wauwatosa plan commission will review project plans Oct. 8.

 

The former Winding Roofing industrial site along West State Street in Wauwatosa could become affordable homes marketed to adults 55 and older.

Rendering of project

The $25 million to $30 million project would include an affordable housing component that developer Mark Hammond with West Allis-based MSP Real Estate Inc. says is needed in the city.

Wauwatosa has not had an affordable housing project built since about 2012.

Project plans include 18 townhomes and a four-and-a-half story, 118-unit apartment building located at 6400, 6410, and 6442 River Parkway. The property is owned by Jeff Schaefer of Parkway Development LLC.

Approximately two-thirds of the apartment units and two-thirds of the townhomes would be affordable units, said Hammond. Those units would be set aside for people whose incomes are at or below 30, 50 or 60 percent of Milwaukee County’s median household income.

For a family of three, 50 percent of the county’s median household income is $34,800 a year, according to WHEDA guidelines.

Hammond plans to apply for $14 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) through WHEDA in December. He said the project is dependent on getting the credits.

Approximately 47 percent of Wauwatosa’s households are aged 55 or higher and 34 percent of seniors earn less than $25,000 annually, according to city documents.

There are 242 affordable senior-only units and 82 affordable senior and disabled units in Wauwatosa that were identified in a city housing study.

“The proposed project will significantly increase the number of both affordable senior and affordable units for seniors with disabilities,” according to city documents.

The Wauwatosa plan commission will review project plans Oct. 8.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm