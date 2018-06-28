Zilber Family Foundation executive director Susan Lloyd stepping down

Gina Stilp to succeed Lloyd

by

June 28, 2018, 10:45 AM

Susan Lloyd, executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation, is leaving the private Milwaukee-based foundation after a decade at its helm.

Susan Lloyd

Gina Stilp, who was most recently social innovation director at Dohmen Constellations, will succeed Lloyd as executive director, the foundation announced.

Stilp assumes her new role July 5. Lloyd will stay on with the organization in a consulting capacity through the end of the year.

The grant-making foundation, which was formed in 1961 by real estate developer Joseph Zilber and his wife Vera, supports organizations that address basic needs and personal safety, increase access to social and economic opportunity and improve the quality of life in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

“On behalf of my family, our board of directors and staff, we are immensely grateful for the innumerable contributions Susan has made to Milwaukee, and for her unwavering stewardship of Joe and Vera Zilber’s legacy,” said Marcy Zilber Jackson, chair of the Zilber Family Foundation board of directors. “Over the past 10 years, Susan and our team have fulfilled Joe and Vera’s wishes to invest in the organizations and programs that build a stronger, safer, healthier Milwaukee. Their plan was born from a love of their hometown, but was driven by a deep commitment to meaningful results. Susan not only understood that, but honored that every day.”

Gina Stilp

In her new role, Stilp will return to the foundation, where she previously held various positions, including senior program officer.

Since 2007, the foundation has pledged $30 million to fund Marquette University scholarships and programs; $10 million to establish the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Public Health; and more than $50 million to improve neighborhoods through its Zilber Neighborhood Initiative. That initiative invests in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square, Layton Park, Burnham Park, and Silver City neighborhoods.

“The past 10 years have been creatively, intellectually, and emotionally fulfilling in ways that I never truly imagined were possible,” said Lloyd. “The work of the Zilber Family Foundation board of directors, staff, partners, and grantees is transforming Milwaukee in ways both seen and unseen, and it has been a tremendous honor to do my part.”

