WHEDA Foundation awards $162,800 in grants to Milwaukee County housing providers

Will create or improve 247 beds/units

by

November 15, 2018, 12:39 PM

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) announced that the WHEDA Foundation, Inc. is awarding $162,800 in housing grants to eight housing providers in Milwaukee County.

The grants help housing providers build new facilities or make improvements to their existing facilities.

VETS Place Central in Milwaukee. The Center for Veterans Issues received a $23,000 grant from the WHEDA Foundation. Photo by Google.

The grant recipients include:

  • Community Relations – Social Development Commission, $25,000
  • Revitalize Milwaukee, $25,000
  • The Center for Veterans Issues, $23,000
  • St. Charles Youth & Family Services Inc., $21,000
  • Guest House of Milwaukee, $20,000
  • Meta House, Inc., $20,000
  • Benedict Center, $16,600
  • AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, $12,200.

WHEDA received 62 applications statewide through the housing grant competition this year totaling $1.3 million in funding requests. A total of 29 grants were awarded statewide with funding of $513,824 that will create or improve 1,005 beds/units.

The annual Housing Grant competition is funded entirely by WHEDA reserves using no state tax dollars, according to WHEDA, an independent state authority that works with lenders to provide low-cost financing for housing and small businesses development in the state. The grants are awarded through WHEDA’s Persons-in-Crisis Housing Program Fund to nonprofit agencies, local governments, and tribal authorities in Wisconsin.

“The benefits from the grants are substantial and extremely gratifying,” said WHEDA executive director Wyman Winston. “Vital improvements are made to affordable housing for the neediest of the needy and valued construction jobs are created as grant recipients hire contractors to complete renovations and upgrades to their properties.”

