Victory Garden Initiative purchasing building for Harambee campus

Former pub will house staff, event space

by

April 02, 2018, 12:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/victory-garden-initiative-purchasing-building-for-harambee-campus/

Victory Garden Initiative will soon close on the purchase of a building located across the street from its urban farm, with plans to transform it into a community hub and headquarters for the urban agriculture organization.

The outside of the former pub at 249 E. Concordia Ave.

The organization plans to renovate the former pub, located at 249 E. Concordia Ave. in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, to house its offices and host events and classes. The organization operates an urban farm on a 1.5 acre-lot located in the middle of the block at 220 E. Concordia Ave.

VGI recently went public with its two-phase capital campaign to develop the urban campus, which will be called The Farmhouse.

The organization plans to raise $157,500 for the first phase of the project,which includes the purchase of the building and renovation work, and $109,000 for the second phase, which will include exterior work to the building, kitchen renovations and equipment, and farm-to-table cafe supplies.

Plans for the urban campus include workforce development opportunities related to green infrastructure and food system careers, extended internships, and a food system small business incubation program, the organization said.

“Though we have been doing this work for 10 years, our new building will give us the ability to move to a deeper level of impact, meaning and connection,” said Gretchen Mead, executive director. “We will serve more neighbors, teach more people and share more good food. We will have deeper partnerships with the neighboring schools and community organizations. We will launch a CSA program this spring and expand our partnership with local restaurants. We will cook meals, directly from the garden, with and for our neighbors.”

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in late summer or early fall. The second phase is scheduled for next year.

Victory Garden Initiative will soon close on the purchase of a building located across the street from its urban farm, with plans to transform it into a community hub and headquarters for the urban agriculture organization.

The outside of the former pub at 249 E. Concordia Ave.

The organization plans to renovate the former pub, located at 249 E. Concordia Ave. in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, to house its offices and host events and classes. The organization operates an urban farm on a 1.5 acre-lot located in the middle of the block at 220 E. Concordia Ave.

VGI recently went public with its two-phase capital campaign to develop the urban campus, which will be called The Farmhouse.

The organization plans to raise $157,500 for the first phase of the project,which includes the purchase of the building and renovation work, and $109,000 for the second phase, which will include exterior work to the building, kitchen renovations and equipment, and farm-to-table cafe supplies.

Plans for the urban campus include workforce development opportunities related to green infrastructure and food system careers, extended internships, and a food system small business incubation program, the organization said.

“Though we have been doing this work for 10 years, our new building will give us the ability to move to a deeper level of impact, meaning and connection,” said Gretchen Mead, executive director. “We will serve more neighbors, teach more people and share more good food. We will have deeper partnerships with the neighboring schools and community organizations. We will launch a CSA program this spring and expand our partnership with local restaurants. We will cook meals, directly from the garden, with and for our neighbors.”

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in late summer or early fall. The second phase is scheduled for next year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am