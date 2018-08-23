Variety the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin names Nancy Major as CEO

Variety the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, an Elm Grove-based nonprofit organization that assists children with disabilities, has named Nancy Major as its new executive director and chief executive officer.

Major has been at the helm of three area nonprofits while they have undergone mergers or ceased operations over the past decade.

Most recently, she was president and CEO of Daystar Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that provided housing for single women who were survivors of domestic violence. Major assumed leadership of the organization in January and it closed in June.

Previously, Major served as executive director of Stillwaters Cancer Support Center, a Waukesha-based nonprofit that provided counseling and support services to individuals affected by cancer. The organization closed in October 2017.

Prior to that, Major was president and CEO of Waukesha-based Safe Babies Healthy Families from 2012 until it merged with Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin in 2016. Safe Babies Healthy Families was established from the merger of Healthy Families of Waukesha County and Pregnancy Support Connection for Safe Babies, which Major led from 2008 until 2012.

Variety the Children’s Charity touted Major’s leadership and management background, including her experience with operational restructuring, strategic planning, program development and sales and marketing.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Nancy has taken on this leadership role,” said Piermario Bertolotto, chairman of Variety’s board. “Nancy’s broad knowledge of nonprofit management coupled with years of leadership experience and successful track record make her well positioned to lead us forward. Her business acumen, strategic expertise, and passion and commitment to our mission, will enable her to expand our programs and introduce innovative approaches to improving our outreach and impact.”

Variety the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, which is the Wisconsin arm of a national organization, serves children age 21 and younger who have a diagnosed or demonstrated disability, including children with cerebral palsy, spina bifida, Rett syndrome, muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, epilepsy and amputees. Major said her commitment to advocating for disadvantaged and underserved children drew her to the role.

“I’m excited to explore how we can expand our partnerships with other service providers to maximize resources and help further our combined impact on behalf of the children and families we serve,” she said. “It’s an incredible honor and privilege to join the Variety family.”