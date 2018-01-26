United Way of Racine County annual campaign brings in $5.34 million

Second-highest campaign total to date

January 26, 2018, 12:51 PM

United Way of Racine County’s 2017 campaign pulled in $5.34 million, the organization announced at a campaign celebration Thursday.

United Way of Racine County President Rodney Prunty spoke at the organization’s 2017 campaign celebration.

It’s the second-highest campaign total for the organization to date and surpasses the 2016 total of $4.98 million. The organization’s 2014 and 2015 campaigns both brought in about $5.1 million.

“We know that we can’t do this work alone,” said Rebecca Mason, board chair. “United Way is only able to provide high quality services and measurable outcomes by working together with strong, local partners that have a drive for results and creating change.”

Nearly 200 organizations supported United Way of Racine County with employee campaigns, corporate gifts or special events in 2017.

Eleven organizations, which are part of the Chairman’s Club, were recognized for raising at least $50,000 annually: Andis Company, CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Discs, Inc. and WE Energies.

Several awards were distributed during the campaign finale celebration, including:

  • Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Small Business: Barb Bakshis, Fox River State Bank
  • Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Medium Business: Chris Henkel, Racine Journal Times
  • Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Large Business: Hector Diaz, SC Johnson
  • Live United Award – Small Business: Johnson Foundation
  • Live United Award – Medium Business: Wadewitz Elementary
  • Live United Award – Large Business: Twin Disc
  • SC Johnson Loyal Contributor Award – Andis Company
  • Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award – Chris Ruud
  • The Chairman’s Award – Unico

Eric Gallien, deputy superintendent of Racine Unified School District, has been named the 2018 Chair for United Way’s Campaign Cabinet.

