United Way of Racine County annual campaign brings in $5.34 million

United Way of Racine County’s 2017 campaign pulled in $5.34 million, the organization announced at a campaign celebration Thursday.

It’s the second-highest campaign total for the organization to date and surpasses the 2016 total of $4.98 million. The organization’s 2014 and 2015 campaigns both brought in about $5.1 million.

“We know that we can’t do this work alone,” said Rebecca Mason, board chair. “United Way is only able to provide high quality services and measurable outcomes by working together with strong, local partners that have a drive for results and creating change.”

Nearly 200 organizations supported United Way of Racine County with employee campaigns, corporate gifts or special events in 2017.

Eleven organizations, which are part of the Chairman’s Club, were recognized for raising at least $50,000 annually: Andis Company, CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Discs, Inc. and WE Energies.

Several awards were distributed during the campaign finale celebration, including:

Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Small Business: Barb Bakshis, Fox River State Bank

Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Medium Business: Chris Henkel, Racine Journal Times

Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year – Large Business: Hector Diaz, SC Johnson

Live United Award – Small Business: Johnson Foundation

Live United Award – Medium Business: Wadewitz Elementary

Live United Award – Large Business: Twin Disc

SC Johnson Loyal Contributor Award – Andis Company

Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award – Chris Ruud

The Chairman’s Award – Unico

Eric Gallien, deputy superintendent of Racine Unified School District, has been named the 2018 Chair for United Way’s Campaign Cabinet.