United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee names new executive director

United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee, a collaborative of eight nonprofit agencies, has named Michelle Hinton as its new executive director.

Hinton has been regional corporate relations director for the American Cancer Society for the last seven years. Prior to that role, she worked in management positions at Aurora Health Care in community partnerships and philanthropy and as a program director at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

Hinton assumes her new role at UNCOM on Feb. 5.

She replaces Tony Shields, who was named president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Philanthropy Network in October.

UNCOM member agencies include City on a Hill, COA Youth & Family Centers, Journey House, Milwaukee Christian Center, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Northcott Neighborhood House, Neu-Life Community Development and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. Running Rebels Community Organization is an associate member of the group.

The organization was founded in 1995 and is supported by the Zilber Family Foundation as an operating partner of the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative. In 2016, UNCOM reported revenue of $846,525, with just over half of that coming from government programs and about 30 percent from foundations.

UNCOM agencies have 930 employees, 3,200 volunteers, and $33 million invested through the combined UNCOM agencies’ annual budgets and services.