Susan G. Komen Wisconsin to pilot new version of annual race fundraiser

'More Than Pink Walk' will be held Sept. 23 on Milwaukee's lakefront

by

June 15, 2018, 11:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/susan-g-komen-wisconsin-to-pilot-new-version-of-annual-race-fundraiser/

Susan G. Komen Wisconsin will pilot a new fundraising event this year that will “reimagine” it signature Race for the Cure event on Milwaukee’s lakefront, the organization announced this week.

Susan G. Komen will pilot a new “More Than Pink Walk” in September.

Milwaukee is one of eight locations across the country to test a new Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk,” which will bring a “fresh look” to the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. One of the most notable differences: the event will not include a run option and will instead focus on the walk element. Historically, the vast majority of the event’s participants walk rather than run.

The new approach is based on input from participants across the country, the organization said.

“Much of what our community has come to love about the Race will continue with our new More Than Pink Walk,” said Julie Gerber, event chair. “These changes are intended to enhance the experience and increase people’s connection to and understanding of our work beyond breast cancer awareness. Together, we are more than pink–a community of people who want to do more for research, more for our communities, more for those among us who are living with breast cancer – including metastatic breast cancer – and more action to get us to cures.”

The event will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23. The walk will kick off at the Summerfest grounds, wind around the Lakeshore State Park, and end at Urban Park. Komen Southeast Wisconsin’s annual walk event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and 75 percent of the money raised funds projects in Wisconsin to meet the needs of the local breast cancer community.

“We’re excited about this new chapter and encourage everyone to register and begin fundraising,” added Nikki Panico, executive director of Komen Wisconsin. “We look forward to seeing everyone walking on September 23 for a day of inspiration and hope in support of all those living with breast cancer and those who have survived, and to remember and celebrate the lives we’ve lost to the disease.”

