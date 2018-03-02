SaintA names new CEO

SaintA has named Ann Leinfelder Grove as its new president and chief executive officer.

Leinfelder Grove has served as SaintA’s interim CEO since former CEO Teri Zywicki’s departure in December. Zywicki left SaintA to become CEO of the Milwaukee Center for Independence.

“We were fortunate to have someone as capable, visionary, and connected to the community as Ann to step in,” said Mary McCormick, SaintA board chair. “And now we are thrilled to announce Ann as the permanent CEO of SaintA.”

SaintA is a human services, education and behavioral health organization headquartered on Milwaukee’s northwest side with operations throughout the state.

In 1990, Leinfelder Grove began working for the organization, then called St. Aemilian-Lakeside, as a part-time manager of volunteer services. She later became director of marketing and development and has since served as chief administrative officer, chief operating officer, vice president of strategy and innovations, and most recently, executive vice president.

In those roles, Leinfelder Grove has overseen every direct-service program and nearly every administrative function at SaintA, the organization said.

Leinfelder Grove has been instrumental in developing SaintA’s best practices for trauma-informed care, the organization said.

She is chair of the Milwaukee County Trauma-Informed Care Partnership and served as a steering committee member of First Lady Tonette Walker’s Fostering Futures Initiative.