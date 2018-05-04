Rosenthal to retire as CEO of Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Hannah Rosenthal, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, has announced she will retire at the end of the year.

Rosenthal has led the nonprofit organization since 2012. Prior to joining the Federation, she served as a special envoy in the U.S. Department of State and head of the Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism in the Obama administration for three years.

Rosenthal announced her plans to retire to the organization’s board this week.

“It’s been my honor and my pleasure to lead the Milwaukee Jewish Federation for the past six years,” she said. “Together we have increased funding to the Jewish community, enhanced our connections with Israel, and renewed our focus on social justice. I look forward to continuing our work together through the end of the year.”

The Federation oversees various services, programs and properties in Milwaukee, including the Coalition for Jewish Learning, Israel Center, Jewish Community Foundation and Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

Prior to her role in the Obama administration, Rosenthal was executive director of the Chicago Foundation for Women, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and the Wisconsin Women’s Council. She served as Midwest regional director for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services under President Bill Clinton.