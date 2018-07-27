Riverwest 24 bike race kicks off today

11th annual event attracts over 1,000 riders

by

July 27, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/riverwest-24-bike-race-kicks-off-today/

Courtesy of Riverwest 24, Facebook

Approximately 1,300 bikers will take to the streets of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on today and Saturday for the 11th annual Riverwest 24.

The 24-hour bike race takes place each year on the last weekend of July from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Participants can race solo or as part of a team as they loop around the suggested 4.6-mile route with an objective of completing the highest amount of laps in 24 hours.

Riders can deviate from that route, but in order to complete one lap, they are required to visit four checkpoints in the correct order along the way.

The volunteer-run event, which first started in 2007, is more about building community than it is about cycling.

“By encouraging bikers and spectators to come out for a full day we hope to show off Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and encourage biking in an urban environment,” its website says. “Through this exercise in stamina, team work and merriment we hope to build an event that all people in Milwaukee and beyond can enjoy by participating in, volunteering for or by cheering on the riders.”

Riverwest 24 was chosen as a finalist for this year’s Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI) in the Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award category.

Courtesy of Riverwest 24, Facebook

Approximately 1,300 bikers will take to the streets of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on today and Saturday for the 11th annual Riverwest 24.

The 24-hour bike race takes place each year on the last weekend of July from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Participants can race solo or as part of a team as they loop around the suggested 4.6-mile route with an objective of completing the highest amount of laps in 24 hours.

Riders can deviate from that route, but in order to complete one lap, they are required to visit four checkpoints in the correct order along the way.

The volunteer-run event, which first started in 2007, is more about building community than it is about cycling.

“By encouraging bikers and spectators to come out for a full day we hope to show off Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and encourage biking in an urban environment,” its website says. “Through this exercise in stamina, team work and merriment we hope to build an event that all people in Milwaukee and beyond can enjoy by participating in, volunteering for or by cheering on the riders.”

Riverwest 24 was chosen as a finalist for this year’s Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI) in the Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award category.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm