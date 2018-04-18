Public Allies CEO Adren Wilson leaves organization for Louisiana post

Named deputy chief of staff for Gov. John Bel Edwards

by

April 18, 2018, 2:19 PM

Adren Wilson, chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based AmeriCorps national service program Public Allies, has left his role for a position in the office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Adren Wilson

Wilson, a native of Louisiana, was recently named Edwards’ deputy chief of staff for programs and planning.

He has led Public Allies since 2014. Previously, Wilson worked with the Louisiana Department of Social Services.

The search for Wilson’s replacement is underway and expected to take a few months, according to Public Allies spokesman Raul Vasquez.

Public Allies is headquartered at The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee downtown and has corporate offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York. According to the job posting, the new CEO could be located in any of those cities or elsewhere. Vasquez said the national office will remain in Milwaukee.

Public Allies operates a leadership development apprenticeship program at 25 sites across 21 states. Participants complete a 10-month nonprofit apprenticeship program that includes working at community organizations and completing leadership training.

