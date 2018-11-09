Promoting a vibrant Milwaukee

Wether helping the Milwaukee Public Library reach new audiences through strategic marketing or garnering excitement for a traveling dinosaur exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum, Cramer-Krasselt marketing professionals devote their time and talent to help the city’s nonprofit organizations remain vibrant.

The Cramer-Krasselt Co., a Chicago-based marketing agency with an office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, provides pro bono services to various organizations that might otherwise lack resources to deploy robust media campaigns, including the Milwaukee Police Department, Penfield Children’s Center, Diverse & Resilient and Sojourner Family Peace Center.

With the firm’s Milwaukee roots tracing back to its founding in 1898, Cramer-Krasselt is invested in strengthening Milwaukee’s nonprofit scene, said Betsy Brown, executive vice president and general manager.

“We want to make sure we’re creating a desirable environment to live,” Brown said. “We feel it’s important the face we’re putting on Milwaukee is positive, and we have the talent to make that happen. We can come up with messaging and campaigns that make a difference in the marketplace.”

Over the summer, Cramer-Krasselt donated its services to Milwaukee Public Library to support the Super Summer Reading Squad initiative. The firm provided the design of all campaign elements, media strategy and buying, and media relations to support the campaign.

“Throughout the years, C-K’s dedicated and extremely talented team has helped support the Milwaukee Public Library’s mission of helping people read, learn and connect,” said Eileen Force Cahill, Milwaukee Public Library’s community relations and engagement director. “Our Super Summer Reading Squad is one of our longest-running programs, and they do a fantastic job of making it come to life each year.”

The pro bono projects tend to be some of the most engaging for Cramer-Krasselt’s team members. The firm often takes on pro bono clients that connect with employees’ personal interests and passions, Brown said.

“Typically, it is a challenge,” Brown said. “In the case of the Milwaukee Public Library, we have to overcome the perception that the library is only for books; to make sure it’s a lively gathering spot … These challenges, you typically can’t solve it with traditional media. In all likelihood, it will involve grassroots efforts.”

C-K worked on a recent campaign with Diverse & Resilient, a Milwaukee nonprofit organization focused on addressing and overcoming health disparities experienced by the LGBTQ community. The firm spearheaded a campaign aimed at reducing teen pregnancy in a few specific zip codes. C-K ended up creating a campaign that distributed condoms and used social marketing, community organizing and education to make condoms more available, accessible and acceptable for young people.

“The bigger the challenge, the more exciting it is to take on,” Brown said.

From tackling tough issues to shedding light on the positive work of small organizations, Brown said her firm plays a small part in the positive momentum that is building in the city.

“We want to make Milwaukee a vibrant community,” she said. “It gives us a great sense of gratification to give back. The way Milwaukee has advanced in the last 25 years here in terms of the downtown area, the lakefront and social causes, it’s a true honor if we can be part of that and help. We love Milwaukee and we want to see it continue to flourish.”