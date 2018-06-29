Professional Dimensions elects most racially diverse board in organization’s history

Professional Dimensions, a Milwaukee-based network of professional women, announced this week that it has elected its most racially diverse board of directors in the organization’s 40-year history.

Women of color now hold one-third of Professional Dimensions’ board positions, following the election of board members at the group’s annual meeting this week.

Professional Dimensions, which was founded in 1978, is a membership organization of 350 women leaders in the Greater Milwaukee area.

“Diversity has always been one of our core tenets. We believe it is our duty to use our power, as a leading women’s organization, to further advance our community by shining a light on women of color and ensuring our leadership is representative, “ said president Emily Phillips.

The incoming board members also span three generations, 12 industries and various career levels, ranging from young professionals to seasoned executives, the organization said.

The 2018-19 board of directors include:

President: Emily Phillips, Baird

Immediate Past President: Karen Vernal, Vernal Management Consultants, LLC

President-Elect: Judith Mouton, Johnson Controls

Secretary: Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Treasurer: Natasha King, Next Door Foundation

Jennifer Allen, MGIC

Danielle Bly, We Energies

Brenda Campbell, SecureFutures

Tricia Geraghty, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Erica Gumieny, Aurora Health Care

Michelle Hinton, Uncom Milwaukee

Karen Hunt, P.A.V.E.

Shaneé Jenkins, YMCA Metro Milwaukee

Renee Kirnberger, Pathfinders

Melinda Krueger, Salesforce

Rebeca Lopez, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Laura Lutter Cole, VISIT Milwaukee

Andréa Michel, Hoffman York

Katie Podmokly, Baird

Julie Raye, Bartolotta Restaurants

Joyce Rubenstein, Capstone National Partners

Janet Slater, Greenleaf Partners

Kate Venne, Brady Corp

Jennifer Walther, Mawicke & Goisman