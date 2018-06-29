Professional Dimensions elects most racially diverse board in organization’s history

One-third of board positions held by women of color

June 29, 2018

Professional Dimensions, a Milwaukee-based network of professional women, announced this week that it has elected its most racially diverse board of directors in the organization’s 40-year history.

Margaret Henningsen recently spoke at a Professional Dimensions event.

Women of color now hold one-third of Professional Dimensions’ board positions, following the election of board members at the group’s annual meeting this week.

Professional Dimensions, which was founded in 1978, is a membership organization of 350 women leaders in the Greater Milwaukee area.

“Diversity has always been one of our core tenets. We believe it is our duty to use our power, as a leading women’s organization, to further advance our community by shining a light on women of color and ensuring our leadership is representative, “ said president Emily Phillips.

The incoming board members also span three generations, 12 industries and various career levels, ranging from young professionals to seasoned executives, the organization said.

Phillips

The 2018-19 board of directors include:

  • President: Emily Phillips, Baird
  • Immediate Past President: Karen Vernal, Vernal Management Consultants, LLC
  • President-Elect: Judith Mouton, Johnson Controls
  • Secretary: Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
  • Treasurer: Natasha King, Next Door Foundation
  • Jennifer Allen, MGIC
  • Danielle Bly, We Energies
  • Brenda Campbell, SecureFutures
  • Tricia Geraghty, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
  • Erica Gumieny, Aurora Health Care
  • Michelle Hinton, Uncom Milwaukee
  • Karen Hunt, P.A.V.E.
  • Shaneé Jenkins, YMCA Metro Milwaukee
  • Renee Kirnberger, Pathfinders
  • Melinda Krueger, Salesforce
  • Rebeca Lopez, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
  • Laura Lutter Cole, VISIT Milwaukee
  • Andréa Michel, Hoffman York
  • Katie Podmokly, Baird
  • Julie Raye, Bartolotta Restaurants
  • Joyce Rubenstein, Capstone National Partners
  • Janet Slater, Greenleaf Partners
  • Kate Venne, Brady Corp
  • Jennifer Walther, Mawicke & Goisman

