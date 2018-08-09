Potawatomi kicks off 25th annual Heart of Canal Street campaign

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino unveiled today the 10 charities that will receive funding through its 25th annual Heart of Canal Street campaign.

The casino’s signature charity program, which primarily raises funds through the Canal Street bingo game, begins today and will run through Dec. 13. The program has raised more than $18 million for area organizations since 1994.

This year’s 10 signature charities and their media partners include:

City Year Milwaukee, presented by Lamar Outdoor

Danceworks, presented by OnMilwaukee.com

Exploit No More, Inc., presented by iHeart Media

Hunger Task Force, presented by Clear Channel Outdoor

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, presented by WITI Fox 6

Lake Valley Camp, presented by CBS 58

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

REDGen, presented by Fox Sports Wisconsin

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, presented by 88nine Radio Milwaukee

The Women’s Center of Milwaukee, presented by Entercom Media

Potawatomi has selected Milwaukee-based nonprofit Pathfinders Milwaukee Inc. as its Charity of Choice this year. The organization will receive the first $100,000 raised during the campaign.

Twenty additional charities will be selected at an event on Nov. 13 to receive funding. The fundraising total will be announced on Dec. 17.