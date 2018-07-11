Pathfinders to receive $100,000 as Potawatomi’s Heart of Canal Street ‘charity of choice’

Will support New Paths program for victims of sex trafficking

by

July 11, 2018, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/pathfinders-to-receive-100000-as-potawatomis-heart-of-canal-street-charity-of-choice/

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street is giving $100,000 to Milwaukee-based nonprofit Pathfinders Milwaukee Inc.

Pathfinders provides emergency housing resources to at-risk and homeless youth. (Credit: Pathfinders)

Potawatomi officials today announced the organization has been chosen as the 2018 campaign’s “charity of choice.” Pathfinders provides housing and other services for Milwaukee’s homeless and at-risk youth.

“Partnering with Pathfinders allows us to give back to an organization doing crucial work in the region,” said Rodney Ferguson, chief executive officer and general manager of Potawatomi.

Pathfinders will dedicate the funds to its New Paths program, which provides services to youth who are being sex trafficked. Those services include crisis counseling, safety planning, case management, emergency needs and dedicating an advocate to accompany youth to medical exams and law enforcement interviews.

“We are extremely grateful that Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is using its Heart of Canal Street platform to address some of the most pressing needs of youth in our community,” said Tim Baack, Pathfinders president and CEO.  “In addition to raising awareness about the sexual exploitation and trafficking of Milwaukee’s most vulnerable young people, a critical issue impacting our city, their financial support will allow us to provide more resources to better serve them.”

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December. Potawatomi will announce the ten signature charities that will receive funding at the 2018 campaign kickoff on Aug. 9. Twenty additional organizations will be randomly selected for the program in November.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street is giving $100,000 to Milwaukee-based nonprofit Pathfinders Milwaukee Inc.

Pathfinders provides emergency housing resources to at-risk and homeless youth. (Credit: Pathfinders)

Potawatomi officials today announced the organization has been chosen as the 2018 campaign’s “charity of choice.” Pathfinders provides housing and other services for Milwaukee’s homeless and at-risk youth.

“Partnering with Pathfinders allows us to give back to an organization doing crucial work in the region,” said Rodney Ferguson, chief executive officer and general manager of Potawatomi.

Pathfinders will dedicate the funds to its New Paths program, which provides services to youth who are being sex trafficked. Those services include crisis counseling, safety planning, case management, emergency needs and dedicating an advocate to accompany youth to medical exams and law enforcement interviews.

“We are extremely grateful that Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is using its Heart of Canal Street platform to address some of the most pressing needs of youth in our community,” said Tim Baack, Pathfinders president and CEO.  “In addition to raising awareness about the sexual exploitation and trafficking of Milwaukee’s most vulnerable young people, a critical issue impacting our city, their financial support will allow us to provide more resources to better serve them.”

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December. Potawatomi will announce the ten signature charities that will receive funding at the 2018 campaign kickoff on Aug. 9. Twenty additional organizations will be randomly selected for the program in November.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm