‘Orange is the New Black’ star Diane Guerrero to keynote HPGM gala

Actress and immigration reform advocate Diane Guerrero, best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” will deliver the keynote address at the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee’s annual Five Star Gala.

The event will be held on May 12 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

“Diane’s talent and contributions serve as a beacon for many and inspires others to become active members of their communities,” said Griselda Aldrete, HPGM president and chief executive officer. “We welcome the opportunity to hear her story and offer HPGM members, from students to seasoned professionals, the chance to hear, firsthand, how her talent, hard work, and faith in herself lead to her success.”

The Columbian-American actress, activist and author currently plays Maritza Ramos on “Orange is the New Black.” She has also had recurring roles in the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and “Are We There Yet?” on TBS.

Guerrero is also an advocate for immigration reform and volunteers with the nonprofit Immigrant Legal Resource Center, as well as Mi Familia Vota, an organization that promotes civic involvement. In 2016, Guerrero and writer Michelle Burford published a memoir, “In the Country We Love: My Divided Family,” that tells her story of the plight of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

“Diane is a strong example of how resiliency and determination to go after your goals can propel not only you, but everyone around you to do great things,” said Raquel Filmanowicz, U.S. community affairs director of BMO Harris Bank, the gala’s speaker sponsor. “We thank her for generously sharing her time, talent and inspiring story of perseverance, dedication and achievement with us.”

The fifth annual HPGM Five Star Gala will raise awareness for the organization’s scholarship and professional development programs. Since 2004, HPGM has awarded $400,000 to 97 students pursuing undergraduate and advanced degrees.