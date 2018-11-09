New Resources Consulting committed to Best Buddies’ mission

Milwaukee-based New Resources Consulting LLC has a long history of giving back to the community, and the company’s commitment to Best Buddies International and Best Buddies Wisconsin is no different.

Best Buddies International is an organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Anthony Kennedy Shriver founded the organization in 1989. He currently serves as chairman and chief executive officer.

New Resources Consulting has been involved with Best Buddies for nearly two decades, said Don Weber, vice president of client relations at New Resources Companies Inc.

“It feels like yesterday,” Weber said.

The company started its involvement by helping individuals raise money to participate in Best Buddies’ national bike ride. Today, New Resources hosts an annual golf outing, a walk, offers corporate sponsorships for riders, and is also a sponsor for the organization’s annual Leadership Breakfast.

“Our involvement continues to grow,” Weber said. “We now have several people in the company even participating in the rides.”

Each year, supporters of Best Buddies organize several long distance bike rides throughout the country. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady helps lead a Best Buddies Challenge ride from Boston to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, and journalist Maria Shriver leads one in California. Another ride, organized by Tour de France champion Chris Froome, takes place in Miami.

Weber serves as chair on the advisory board for Best Buddies Wisconsin, and was invited to serve on the organization’s national board, as well. In 2017, Weber was awarded the Van Handel Family Spirit of Inclusion-Community Leader Award from Best Buddies Wisconsin.

In 2010, New Resources Consulting designated Best Buddies Wisconsin the beneficiary of its annual charity golf outing. Over the past eight years, the golf outing has raised more than $30,000 for Best Buddies Wisconsin.

Including the golf outing, the company’s annual Best Buddies walk each spring and other events, New Resources has raised more than $100,000 for Best Buddies, Weber said.

Involvement in Best Buddies events is widespread across New Resources Consulting. Several leaders in the company have participated in the Best Buddies Challenge rides, and even more have participated in the walk and other events.

“New Resources has an enhanced sense of community,” said Mark Grosskopf, president and chief executive officer. “Our team members actively invest their time, knowledge and resources to engage with organizations that focus on community improvement. We are proud to be a continued partner with Best Buddies.”

The company is also a premier sponsor for Best Buddies’ annual leadership breakfast. In 2017, the breakfast raised more than $85,000 for the organization.

“We invite other leaders in the community to that event each year,” Weber said. “And every year, we see more and more of our customers and those we have close relationships with get involved.”

There’s a lot of personal connection with the mission of the organization, Weber said.

“People just love what the organization is about; they just love the mission,” he said.

At the middle school, high school and even college level, Best Buddies operates as a student-run friendship club which encourages inclusion and a culture of acceptance and support.

“It’s just been incredible seeing how these programs operate in our schools,” Weber said.

For Weber, the organization and its mission hit close to home.

“It’s close to me. My nephew has Down syndrome, and my hope is by the time he’s in middle school, in high school that an organization like this isn’t a necessity anymore. We’re getting there.”