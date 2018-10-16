New community hub to open at The Griot in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district

A new community hub located on the first floor of The Griot apartments in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district will open to the public next week.

Milwaukee developer Melissa Goins and JoAnne Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen and co-developer of the Sherman Phoenix, will operate the community hub and event space at 2237 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Called Freedom Endeavors, the hub will provide free and rentable space for community members, corporations and nonprofits.

Goins developed The Griot and owns the building. Sabir is working with Goins to curate art events and community gatherings within the space.

It is located next to what will be America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

“Freedom Endeavors is a space created to advance a pathway towards the actualization of a collective community transformation and economic liberation,” the organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

The Griot site was formerly occupied by the former Grant’s Soul Food restaurant at 411 W. North Ave. and the former America’s Black Holocaust Museum at 2235 N. Fourth St., as well as vacant parcels at 2226-34 N. Fifth St. The Griot apartments opened in June.

Freedom Endeavors will open on Oct. 25 with a performance by Mumu Fresh, a Grammy-nominated singer who has toured with the Roots, Common and Jill Scott. More information about the event is available here.