New community hub to open at The Griot in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district

Will host grand opening concert on Oct. 25

by

October 16, 2018, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/new-community-hub-to-open-at-the-griot-in-milwaukees-bronzeville-district/

A new community hub located on the first floor of The Griot apartments in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district will open to the public next week.

Freedom Endeavors is located on the first floor of The Griot apartments, next to America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Milwaukee developer Melissa Goins and JoAnne Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen and co-developer of the Sherman Phoenix, will operate the community hub and event space at 2237 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Called Freedom Endeavors, the hub will provide free and rentable space for community members, corporations and nonprofits.

Goins developed The Griot and owns the building. Sabir is working with Goins to curate art events and community gatherings within the space.

It is located next to what will be America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

“Freedom Endeavors is a space created to advance a pathway towards the actualization of a collective community transformation and economic liberation,” the organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

The Griot site was formerly occupied by the former Grant’s Soul Food restaurant at 411 W. North Ave. and the former America’s Black Holocaust Museum at 2235 N. Fourth St., as well as vacant parcels at 2226-34 N. Fifth St. The Griot apartments opened in June.

Freedom Endeavors will open on Oct. 25 with a performance by Mumu Fresh, a Grammy-nominated singer who has toured with the Roots, Common and Jill Scott. More information about the event is available here.

A new community hub located on the first floor of The Griot apartments in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district will open to the public next week.

Freedom Endeavors is located on the first floor of The Griot apartments, next to America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Milwaukee developer Melissa Goins and JoAnne Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen and co-developer of the Sherman Phoenix, will operate the community hub and event space at 2237 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Called Freedom Endeavors, the hub will provide free and rentable space for community members, corporations and nonprofits.

Goins developed The Griot and owns the building. Sabir is working with Goins to curate art events and community gatherings within the space.

It is located next to what will be America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

“Freedom Endeavors is a space created to advance a pathway towards the actualization of a collective community transformation and economic liberation,” the organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

The Griot site was formerly occupied by the former Grant’s Soul Food restaurant at 411 W. North Ave. and the former America’s Black Holocaust Museum at 2235 N. Fourth St., as well as vacant parcels at 2226-34 N. Fifth St. The Griot apartments opened in June.

Freedom Endeavors will open on Oct. 25 with a performance by Mumu Fresh, a Grammy-nominated singer who has toured with the Roots, Common and Jill Scott. More information about the event is available here.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm