Neu-Life Community Development project takes prize at micro-granting pitch event

NEWaukee hosts The Big Impact event

by

March 23, 2018, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/neu-life-community-development-project-takes-prize-at-micro-granting-pitch-event/

A Neu-Life Community Development project that will allow teens to supply baked goods to Milwaukee area businesses received a $4,100 boost after taking home the prize at a NEWaukee crowd-funded pitch event.

The event, called The Big Impact, featured pitches from the organizers of six projects aimed at building community in Milwaukee. Attendees voted on the projects and the winning pitch received all of the money raised through ticket sales.

It was the first in what will become a series of micro-granting pitch events, said Jeremy Fojut, chief idea officer of NEWaukee. Fojut expects the next event to be held in the fall.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The pitches included:

  • Neu-Life Community Development’s Farmfork – Wholesale Baked Goods Project is an extension of the existing Neu-Life Farmfork urban agriculture and culinary arts program that will allow teens to supply wholesale baked goods to businesses in the Milwaukee area. The Farmfork program is a hands-on, urban agriculture and culinary arts program aimed at addressing issues of health and the environment while exposing teens to entrepreneurial opportunities through after-school programming on Milwaukee’s near north side neighborhoods. Neu-Life is seeking funding to complete final licensing and inspections, and purchase commercial grade mixers to launch the new wholesale baked goods project.
  • Menomonee Valley Partners’ Recre(ART)e in the Menomonee Valley project uses art, outdoor furniture and plantings to enhance the recreation space at the Menomonee Valley Community Park, while also providing education about nature and the park’s stormwater recapture project. Organizers are seeking funding to paint two, 1,200 gallon rain barrels and for the construction and painting of outdoor furniture.
  • Alice’s Garden Urban Farm is seeking funding for the installation of an innovative rainwater harvesting system at the two-acre community garden in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. The system will channel rainwater from Brown Street Academy’s playground, through a bioswale, and into underground storage located below the garden. The water will then be distributed by a solar powered pump to spigots that gardeners will use to access the water for their gardens.
  • Near West Side Partners are seeking funding for the organization’s Near West Side Storefront Build project, which aims to improve the appearance of commercial storefronts along the Vliet and 27th Street corridors. NWSP is looking to transform a block along the commercial corridor by targeting property owners of underutilized and vacant storefronts in need of improvements, including facade work, new signs, landscaping and interior improvements to prepare the buildings for tenants.
  • BeYou mobile career networking platform is an effort to connect high school and college students with professional mentors and companies to help them on their career path. Described as “Snapchat meets LinkedIn,” the mobile platform would allow students to highlight their skills and make career connections with future employers, while also helping employers connect with emerging talent.
  • Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative’s One-Street Outreach initiative is aimed at building and strengthening community relationships and empowering residents and business owners in the Clarke Square neighborhood. The initiative is a collaboration with Safe & Sound community organizers and Children’s Hospital community health navigators to help build relationships with Clarke Square neighbors in the area of South 25th Street, between West Pierce Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

A Neu-Life Community Development project that will allow teens to supply baked goods to Milwaukee area businesses received a $4,100 boost after taking home the prize at a NEWaukee crowd-funded pitch event.

The event, called The Big Impact, featured pitches from the organizers of six projects aimed at building community in Milwaukee. Attendees voted on the projects and the winning pitch received all of the money raised through ticket sales.

It was the first in what will become a series of micro-granting pitch events, said Jeremy Fojut, chief idea officer of NEWaukee. Fojut expects the next event to be held in the fall.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The pitches included:

  • Neu-Life Community Development’s Farmfork – Wholesale Baked Goods Project is an extension of the existing Neu-Life Farmfork urban agriculture and culinary arts program that will allow teens to supply wholesale baked goods to businesses in the Milwaukee area. The Farmfork program is a hands-on, urban agriculture and culinary arts program aimed at addressing issues of health and the environment while exposing teens to entrepreneurial opportunities through after-school programming on Milwaukee’s near north side neighborhoods. Neu-Life is seeking funding to complete final licensing and inspections, and purchase commercial grade mixers to launch the new wholesale baked goods project.
  • Menomonee Valley Partners’ Recre(ART)e in the Menomonee Valley project uses art, outdoor furniture and plantings to enhance the recreation space at the Menomonee Valley Community Park, while also providing education about nature and the park’s stormwater recapture project. Organizers are seeking funding to paint two, 1,200 gallon rain barrels and for the construction and painting of outdoor furniture.
  • Alice’s Garden Urban Farm is seeking funding for the installation of an innovative rainwater harvesting system at the two-acre community garden in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. The system will channel rainwater from Brown Street Academy’s playground, through a bioswale, and into underground storage located below the garden. The water will then be distributed by a solar powered pump to spigots that gardeners will use to access the water for their gardens.
  • Near West Side Partners are seeking funding for the organization’s Near West Side Storefront Build project, which aims to improve the appearance of commercial storefronts along the Vliet and 27th Street corridors. NWSP is looking to transform a block along the commercial corridor by targeting property owners of underutilized and vacant storefronts in need of improvements, including facade work, new signs, landscaping and interior improvements to prepare the buildings for tenants.
  • BeYou mobile career networking platform is an effort to connect high school and college students with professional mentors and companies to help them on their career path. Described as “Snapchat meets LinkedIn,” the mobile platform would allow students to highlight their skills and make career connections with future employers, while also helping employers connect with emerging talent.
  • Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative’s One-Street Outreach initiative is aimed at building and strengthening community relationships and empowering residents and business owners in the Clarke Square neighborhood. The initiative is a collaboration with Safe & Sound community organizers and Children’s Hospital community health navigators to help build relationships with Clarke Square neighbors in the area of South 25th Street, between West Pierce Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm