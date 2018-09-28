Nativity Jesuit Academy completes $2.5 million expansion

Nativity Jesuit Academy recently completed a $2.5 million renovation and expansion of its campus on Milwaukee’s south side to accommodate growing student enrollment.

The project included a complete renovation of the third floor that created four new classrooms, a tutoring space, a meeting room, an upgraded library, new lockers and a STEM lab.

Other components of the project included a renovation of the second floor, parking lot expansion and an expansion and renovation of the cafeteria.

Th school will continue renovation and expansion projects over the summer in 2019.

Over the past five years, Nativity Jesuit has added six new elementary grades and grown from an all-boys middle school of 80 students to a co-ed K4-8 school of nearly 260 students.

In late 2016, the school quietly launched a $5 million capital campaign to expand the school. To date, it has raised $3.5 million.

The school’s history traces back to 1993, when Nativity Jesuit Middle School opened at St. Patrick’s Parish in response to growing demand for Catholic schools that would serve Latino families in Milwaukee.

The school moved to its current location at 1515 S. 29th St. in 2004. In 2014, the school added elementary grades and welcomed its first co-ed K4 class.

“As one of the highest-performing Nativity schools in the country and the only one in Wisconsin, Nativity Jesuit Academy continues to have strong outcomes every year that show how the right education, even for children that come for economically challenging backgrounds, can make a difference,” said Sue Smith, president of Nativity Jesuit Academy.