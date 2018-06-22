Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Diverse & Resilient explore merger

Boards to vote in July on possible union

by

June 22, 2018, 12:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/milwaukee-lgbt-community-center-diverse-resilient-explore-merger/

Gerald Coon

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Milwaukee-based Diverse & Resilient are considering joining forces in their efforts to serve the city’s LGBTQ community.

The boards of both nonprofits are completing a due diligence process to examine a possible merger of their organizations.

Diverse & Resilient, which was founded in 1995, works to address health disparities among LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, both through advocacy and direct-service work. The organization serves about 2,000 people annually and has 11 employees.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, which was founded in 1998, provides various programs and services to the LGBTQ community, including support groups, trainings, a library, youth programs and HIV prevention and testing. The most recent publicly available tax filing from the organization shows that as of 2016, it had 17 employees.

Having collaborated over the years, the organizations first considered co-locating in a shared space two years ago, when each was facing expiring leases in its current space. The community center is located at 1110 N. Market St., near the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus. Diverse & Resilient is located at 2439 N. Holton St., near Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

While they ultimately didn’t co-locate, conversations about a possible merger ramped up in January, following the departure of former community center executive director Karen Gotzler.

“We work closely together now as it is and, in looking at the funding landscape, we felt it was an opportunity and wise thing to look at whether this made sense to merge the organizations,” said Gerald Coon, president and chief executive officer of Diverse & Resilient.

Both organizations rely on government grants to fund their work. Government sources make up about 80 percent of Diverse & Resilient’s revenue, Coon said. He estimated that number is closer to 60 percent for the LGBT Community Center. Representatives from the community center couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

In 2016 tax filings, Diverse & Resilient reported revenues of $1.4 million. That year, the LGBT Community Center reported $770,000 in revenue.

Coon said there would be a change in name and branding if the organizations ultimately decide to merge, but specific changes aren’t being discussed at this point.

The community center’s board of directors held a listening session for members this week to gather feedback on the possible merger. Coon, who attended as a member, said those who attended seemed receptive to the idea.

The boards plan to vote on the possible merger in late July.

Gerald Coon

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Milwaukee-based Diverse & Resilient are considering joining forces in their efforts to serve the city’s LGBTQ community.

The boards of both nonprofits are completing a due diligence process to examine a possible merger of their organizations.

Diverse & Resilient, which was founded in 1995, works to address health disparities among LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, both through advocacy and direct-service work. The organization serves about 2,000 people annually and has 11 employees.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, which was founded in 1998, provides various programs and services to the LGBTQ community, including support groups, trainings, a library, youth programs and HIV prevention and testing. The most recent publicly available tax filing from the organization shows that as of 2016, it had 17 employees.

Having collaborated over the years, the organizations first considered co-locating in a shared space two years ago, when each was facing expiring leases in its current space. The community center is located at 1110 N. Market St., near the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus. Diverse & Resilient is located at 2439 N. Holton St., near Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

While they ultimately didn’t co-locate, conversations about a possible merger ramped up in January, following the departure of former community center executive director Karen Gotzler.

“We work closely together now as it is and, in looking at the funding landscape, we felt it was an opportunity and wise thing to look at whether this made sense to merge the organizations,” said Gerald Coon, president and chief executive officer of Diverse & Resilient.

Both organizations rely on government grants to fund their work. Government sources make up about 80 percent of Diverse & Resilient’s revenue, Coon said. He estimated that number is closer to 60 percent for the LGBT Community Center. Representatives from the community center couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

In 2016 tax filings, Diverse & Resilient reported revenues of $1.4 million. That year, the LGBT Community Center reported $770,000 in revenue.

Coon said there would be a change in name and branding if the organizations ultimately decide to merge, but specific changes aren’t being discussed at this point.

The community center’s board of directors held a listening session for members this week to gather feedback on the possible merger. Coon, who attended as a member, said those who attended seemed receptive to the idea.

The boards plan to vote on the possible merger in late July.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am