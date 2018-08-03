MillerCoors donating 50,000 water cans to Carr Fire victims, firefighters

MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water this week to help firefighters and residents affected by the Carr Fire in northern California.

The company is partnering with the American Red Cross and Redding Distributing Company, which will distribute the water cans at shelters and directly to victims and firefighters on the ground of the affected areas.

The wildfires, which were ignited on July 23, are currently 39 percent contained and have damaged thousands of structures and homes.

The water cans are being shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah, Virginia and are expected to arrive Monday at Redding Distributing Company’s warehouse in Redding, California. In total, MillerCoors will donate 50,000 cans, coming on 20 pallets. Each case is a 12-pack of 12-ounce water cans.

“MillerCoors prioritizes the safety and well-being of the communities where we operate,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors senior director for national community affairs. “During a time of crisis, access to water is essential.”

MillerCoors launched its water program last summer in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball, which together have committed to provide more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next two years.

The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah brewery. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

Earlier this year, MillerCoors donated 25,000 cans of water to residents in southern Iowa impacted by a boil order. MillerCoors made similar donations of more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.