MillerCoors donating 200,000 water cans to Hurricane Florence victims

MillerCoors is donating 200,000 cans of water this week to those affected by Hurricane Florence along the country’s East Coast.

The company is partnering with the American Red Cross and area food banks to distribute water cans at the Red Cross and community shelters.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, senior director for national community affairs at MillerCoors. “It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

MillerCoors has pledged an ongoing commitment to donate water can to communities in crisis.

Earlier this year, the company donated 25,000 cans of water to residents in southern Iowa affected by a boil order and 50,000 cans of drinking water to California residents affected by wildfires.

MillerCoors made similar donations of more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

The company launched its water program last summer in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball Corp., which together have committed to provide more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next two years.

The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah brewery. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.