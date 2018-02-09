Meta House names new CEO

Quarles & Brady attorney Valerie Vidal to lead addiction treatment center

by

February 09, 2018, 11:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/meta-house-names-new-ceo/

Valerie Vidal

Meta House, Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that provides addiction treatment services for women, has announced Valerie Vidal as its new president and chief executive officer.

Vidal, a partner in the Quarles & Brady litigation and alternative dispute resolution group, replaces Amy Lindner, who was recently named president of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Vidal will begin in her new position on March 5.

“Meta House has a strong history of empowering women and helping families heal,” Vidal said. “In a time that an unprecedented number of families in our community are losing loved ones to drug overdoses, I’m honored to take part in the important work that Meta House is doing to help women not only overcome addiction, but thrive in recovery.”

Vidal has been recognized for her pro bono work, in which she represents victims of domestic violence and served as the Quarles & Brady’s point person for a national pro bono project that assisted non-violent drug offenders’ draft petitions to appeal for reductions in their sentences, according to Meta House’s announcement.

“As a past volunteer and advocate for the organization, she brings passion and commitment to this important role and will work in tandem with our colleagues and community partners to provide our clients with the best care possible so they may lead healthy, prosperous lives,” said Molly Schweiger, board chair of Meta House.

Vidal has received recognition for her community involvement, including a United Way of Greater Milwaukee Philanthropic 5 award and a “Match of the Year” award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society and has been named a Rising Star by the Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine annually since 2012.

Valerie Vidal

Meta House, Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that provides addiction treatment services for women, has announced Valerie Vidal as its new president and chief executive officer.

Vidal, a partner in the Quarles & Brady litigation and alternative dispute resolution group, replaces Amy Lindner, who was recently named president of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Vidal will begin in her new position on March 5.

“Meta House has a strong history of empowering women and helping families heal,” Vidal said. “In a time that an unprecedented number of families in our community are losing loved ones to drug overdoses, I’m honored to take part in the important work that Meta House is doing to help women not only overcome addiction, but thrive in recovery.”

Vidal has been recognized for her pro bono work, in which she represents victims of domestic violence and served as the Quarles & Brady’s point person for a national pro bono project that assisted non-violent drug offenders’ draft petitions to appeal for reductions in their sentences, according to Meta House’s announcement.

“As a past volunteer and advocate for the organization, she brings passion and commitment to this important role and will work in tandem with our colleagues and community partners to provide our clients with the best care possible so they may lead healthy, prosperous lives,” said Molly Schweiger, board chair of Meta House.

Vidal has received recognition for her community involvement, including a United Way of Greater Milwaukee Philanthropic 5 award and a “Match of the Year” award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society and has been named a Rising Star by the Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine annually since 2012.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm