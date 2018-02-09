Meta House names new CEO

Meta House, Inc., a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that provides addiction treatment services for women, has announced Valerie Vidal as its new president and chief executive officer.

Vidal, a partner in the Quarles & Brady litigation and alternative dispute resolution group, replaces Amy Lindner, who was recently named president of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Vidal will begin in her new position on March 5.

“Meta House has a strong history of empowering women and helping families heal,” Vidal said. “In a time that an unprecedented number of families in our community are losing loved ones to drug overdoses, I’m honored to take part in the important work that Meta House is doing to help women not only overcome addiction, but thrive in recovery.”

Vidal has been recognized for her pro bono work, in which she represents victims of domestic violence and served as the Quarles & Brady’s point person for a national pro bono project that assisted non-violent drug offenders’ draft petitions to appeal for reductions in their sentences, according to Meta House’s announcement.

“As a past volunteer and advocate for the organization, she brings passion and commitment to this important role and will work in tandem with our colleagues and community partners to provide our clients with the best care possible so they may lead healthy, prosperous lives,” said Molly Schweiger, board chair of Meta House.

Vidal has received recognition for her community involvement, including a United Way of Greater Milwaukee Philanthropic 5 award and a “Match of the Year” award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Pro Bono Honor Society and has been named a Rising Star by the Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine annually since 2012.