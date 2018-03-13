Lutheran Social Services to move HQ from Walker’s Point to West Allis

Leasing 15,000 square feet at Summit Place office complex

March 13, 2018, 12:19 PM

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will move its headquarters from the Trade Center building in The Tannery complex in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood to an office complex in West Allis.

LSS, an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America-affiliated social service agency, is leasing about 15,000 square feet at Summit Place office complex, 6737 W. Washington St. in West Allis. The organization has occupied about 23,500 square feet at the Tannery Trade Center at 647 W. Virginia St.

LSS provides services related to adoption, foster care, affordable housing, mental health and addiction treatment, homelessness and treatment for traumatized youth.

The organization has about 70 employees at its main office, all of whom are moving to the new office.

LSS has approximately 900 employees in its service area, which includes Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

                  Héctor Colón

“Lutheran Social Services is committed to our clients and partners across the state of Wisconsin and in Upper Michigan, and it’s important for LSS to maintain a strong presence in Milwaukee County,” said Héctor Colón, LSS president and CEO. “This move positions LSS for future growth and allows us to strengthen our programs. While the location may be new, LSS’s legacy of service remains the same.”

The agency also announced it has added two new members to its board of directors, Franklin Cumberbatch and José Olivieri. Cumberbatch is vice president of engagement at Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and president and founder of the Trinidad Group, a consulting company based in Shorewood. Olivieri is co-managing partner of the Milwaukee office of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and the founder and co-chair of Michael Best’s immigration law practice and leads the firm’s higher education practice.

“Frank’s success in business and entrepreneurship bring a strong sense of vision to the board,” Colón said. “José’s extensive leadership and community involvement make him a natural fit for our organization. Both are valuable additions to our board and we look forward to their guidance in the years ahead.”

