Literacy Services of Wisconsin names new executive director

Literacy Services of Wisconsin has named Holly McCoy, senior director of programs at the nonprofit organization, as its executive director.

McCoy replaces Ginger Duiven, who is moving with her family to New York City after leading the organization for four years.

McCoy previously served as the interim executive director of Milwaukee Achiever Literacy Services from August 2016 until the completion of its merger with Literacy Services in July 2017. Since then, she has led the program teams of the combined organization at eight locations throughout Milwaukee.

McCoy has developed several innovative High School Equivalency Diploma programs. One of those programs, a new Construction HSED program created in partnership with WRTP/BIG STEP, recently won a collaboration award at LISC’s annual MANDI Awards event.

Following its merger with Milwaukee Achiever, the organization’s operating budget increased from $1.1 million to $2.2 million, with contract revenue becoming a new funding source for Literacy Services. The organization’s staff also grew from 11 to 22 and from one program site to eight.

Duiven will continue to work with Literacy Services as a consultant to help with the leadership transition when McCoy assumes her new role at the end of the month.

“I have known Holly since early 2014 as a colleague, and over the last two years as a courageous and effective leader,” Duiven said. “Holly and I have worked together closely in that time to integrate Literacy Services and Milwaukee Achiever, laying the foundation for decades of high quality adult education programs, which meet the ever-changing and growing needs of adult learners in our community. I am looking forward to working with Holly and her leadership team for the rest of the year as a consultant to support and ensure a smooth transition.”