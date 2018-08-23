Lands’ End sponsoring North Point Lighthouse trail restoration project

Lands’ End is sponsoring the restoration of the North Point Lighthouse’s South Ravine Trail on Milwaukee’s East Side as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to lighthouse restoration projects.

The Dodgeville-based retailer announced Wednesday its $20,000 donation to the trail that connects to the 74-foot tower at 2650 N. Wahl Ave. in Lake Park.

The company said the project will connect the South Ravine Trail to Milwaukee’s lakefront path to better serve lighthouse visitors. The project is also aimed at preventing runoff from entering Lake Michigan.

Jerome Griffith, president and CEO of Lands’ End, said the donation reflects the company’s long-standing roots in Wisconsin and its mission to be a leader in sustainability.

It marks the company’s fourth project related to lighthouse restoration. Lands’ End has previously supported the renovation of Boston Light’s historic Boat House, adopted the Block Island Southeast Lighthouse in Rhode Island, and participated in an effort to determine repairs needed to restore the Alcatraz Island Lighthouse in San Francisco.

The event on Wednesday also launched the company’s “Heritage Tour,” an initiative that will promote the company’s new Heritage clothing line at stops across the state, including Milwaukee Brewers games, Green Bay Packers games and various festivals.

“By kicking off the Heritage Tour at one of Milwaukee’s historic landmarks, the North Point Lighthouse, we are giving a nod to our past while also looking forward to the future,” Griffith said.