Kohl’s gives $500,000 to area nonprofits

Kohl’s Corp. is giving $500,000 in grants to 28 area nonprofit organizations as part of its new Hometown Giving Program, the company announced today.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said the grant funding, generated by its Kohl’s Cares philanthropic program, will support programs within Milwaukee County that are focused on poverty, safety and education.

Kohl’s solicited grant proposals from organizations in September. They will receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Grant recipients include:

Adult Learning Center

AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin

ArtWorks for Milwaukee

Beyond Vision

Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.

City Year Milwaukee

College Possible Milwaukee

CORE/El Centro

Danceworks, Inc.

Dominican Center

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

First Stage

Friends of Wehr

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin

Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps

HEAR Wisconsin

Hmong American Friendship Association

Hope House of Milwaukee

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

Public Allies Milwaukee

River Revitalization Foundation

Skylight Music Theatre

United Community Center

Urban Ecology Center

Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center

Walnut Way Conservation Corp.

Wisconsin Humane Society

Some uses of the funding will include: the expansion of youth development programs with Girls on the Run, support for literacy intervention efforts at a high-need Milwaukee school with City Year Milwaukee, the development of urban produce gardens at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., in-school performances and workshops by Skylight Music Theatre, and support for building 25 homes and rehabilitation of eight others for low-income homebuyers through Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Kohl’s was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, and we have a deep and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen our community and make Milwaukee a great place to live and work,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “This year, we’ve added a new way to support local organizations that are making a positive impact for families throughout our region.”

The company’s Kohl’s Cares program sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.