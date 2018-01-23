Kohl’s gives $500,000 to area nonprofits

Kohl’s Corp. is giving $500,000 in grants to 28 area nonprofit organizations as part of its new Hometown Giving Program, the company announced today.
The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said the grant funding, generated by its Kohl’s Cares philanthropic program, will support programs within Milwaukee County that are focused on poverty, safety and education.
Kohl’s solicited grant proposals from organizations in September. They will receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
Grant recipients include:
- Adult Learning Center
- AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
- ArtWorks for Milwaukee
- Beyond Vision
- Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.
- City Year Milwaukee
- College Possible Milwaukee
- CORE/El Centro
- Danceworks, Inc.
- Dominican Center
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- First Stage
- Friends of Wehr
- Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
- Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps
- HEAR Wisconsin
- Hmong American Friendship Association
- Hope House of Milwaukee
- Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
- Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Public Allies Milwaukee
- River Revitalization Foundation
- Skylight Music Theatre
- United Community Center
- Urban Ecology Center
- Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center
- Walnut Way Conservation Corp.
- Wisconsin Humane Society
Some uses of the funding will include: the expansion of youth development programs with Girls on the Run, support for literacy intervention efforts at a high-need Milwaukee school with City Year Milwaukee, the development of urban produce gardens at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., in-school performances and workshops by Skylight Music Theatre, and support for building 25 homes and rehabilitation of eight others for low-income homebuyers through Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.
“Kohl’s was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, and we have a deep and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen our community and make Milwaukee a great place to live and work,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “This year, we’ve added a new way to support local organizations that are making a positive impact for families throughout our region.”
The company’s Kohl’s Cares program sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.
