Kohl’s gives $500,000 to area nonprofits

Grants will support poverty, safety and education initiatives in Milwaukee area

by

January 23, 2018, 10:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/kohls-gives-500000-to-area-nonprofits/

Kohl’s Corp. is giving $500,000 in grants to 28 area nonprofit organizations as part of its new Hometown Giving Program, the company announced today.

Kohl's headquarters

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said the grant funding, generated by its Kohl’s Cares philanthropic program, will support programs within Milwaukee County that are focused on poverty, safety and education.

Kohl’s solicited grant proposals from organizations in September. They will receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Grant recipients include:

  • Adult Learning Center
  • AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
  • ArtWorks for Milwaukee
  • Beyond Vision
  • Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.
  • City Year Milwaukee
  • College Possible Milwaukee
  • CORE/El Centro
  • Danceworks, Inc.
  • Dominican Center
  • Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • First Stage
  • Friends of Wehr
  • Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
  • Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps
  • HEAR Wisconsin
  • Hmong American Friendship Association
  • Hope House of Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
  • Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
  • Public Allies Milwaukee
  • River Revitalization Foundation
  • Skylight Music Theatre
  • United Community Center
  • Urban Ecology Center
  • Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center
  • Walnut Way Conservation Corp.
  • Wisconsin Humane Society

Some uses of the funding will include: the expansion of youth development programs with Girls on the Run, support for literacy intervention efforts at a high-need Milwaukee school with City Year Milwaukee, the development of urban produce gardens at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., in-school performances and workshops by Skylight Music Theatre, and support for building 25 homes and rehabilitation of eight others for low-income homebuyers through Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Kohl’s was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, and we have a deep and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen our community and make Milwaukee a great place to live and work,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “This year, we’ve added a new way to support local organizations that are making a positive impact for families throughout our region.”

The company’s Kohl’s Cares program sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

Kohl’s Corp. is giving $500,000 in grants to 28 area nonprofit organizations as part of its new Hometown Giving Program, the company announced today.

Kohl's headquarters

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said the grant funding, generated by its Kohl’s Cares philanthropic program, will support programs within Milwaukee County that are focused on poverty, safety and education.

Kohl’s solicited grant proposals from organizations in September. They will receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Grant recipients include:

  • Adult Learning Center
  • AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
  • ArtWorks for Milwaukee
  • Beyond Vision
  • Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.
  • City Year Milwaukee
  • College Possible Milwaukee
  • CORE/El Centro
  • Danceworks, Inc.
  • Dominican Center
  • Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • First Stage
  • Friends of Wehr
  • Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
  • Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps
  • HEAR Wisconsin
  • Hmong American Friendship Association
  • Hope House of Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
  • Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
  • Public Allies Milwaukee
  • River Revitalization Foundation
  • Skylight Music Theatre
  • United Community Center
  • Urban Ecology Center
  • Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center
  • Walnut Way Conservation Corp.
  • Wisconsin Humane Society

Some uses of the funding will include: the expansion of youth development programs with Girls on the Run, support for literacy intervention efforts at a high-need Milwaukee school with City Year Milwaukee, the development of urban produce gardens at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., in-school performances and workshops by Skylight Music Theatre, and support for building 25 homes and rehabilitation of eight others for low-income homebuyers through Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Kohl’s was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, and we have a deep and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen our community and make Milwaukee a great place to live and work,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “This year, we’ve added a new way to support local organizations that are making a positive impact for families throughout our region.”

The company’s Kohl’s Cares program sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am