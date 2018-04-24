Kohl’s gives $1 million to Susan G. Komen Wisconsin

Kohl’s announced today it is donating $1 million over two years to Susan G. Komen Wisconsin to fund community outreach initiatives and a new satellite office for the breast cancer organization on Milwaukee’s north side.

The new office at the COA Goldin Center, 2320 W. Burleigh St., will provide access to breast health education, navigation to screenings, diagnostic services, social and financial assistance resources and healthy lifestyle classes for women in the Amani neighborhood.

The donation continues Kohl’s support of the organization’s outreach initiatives, which will have a new focus this year on reaching women who are most at risk – those over the age of 40 who live in Milwaukee neighborhoods where Komen has found women are nearly twice as likely to die from breast cancer than those in surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kohl’s,” said Nikki Panico, Susan G. Komen of Wisconsin’s executive director. “Kohl’s commitment will allow us to continue to work to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our community, especially those women who are more likely to be diagnosed with late stage breast cancer and are more likely to die from this disease.”

The donation will also continue to fund the Komen Wisconsin Breast Health Fund, which provides financial assistance to uninsured and under-insured individuals in southeast Wisconsin, and continue Kohl’s role as the local presenting sponsor of the Komen Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure.