Kohl’s gives $1 million to American Cancer Society

Kohl’s is giving than $1 million to the American Cancer Society to launch new pilot programs that increase awareness of healthy food choices and improve access to cancer screenings and treatment in the Milwaukee area.

The grant will fund cancer screening navigation initiatives in Milwaukee-area health clinics and healthy foods projects that will be delivered in school, clinic and faith-based settings in area communities.

It’s part of an existing partnership between the Menomonee Falls-based retailer and American Cancer Society, called Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which helps families with prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Kohl’s has committed $11 million to the ACS since 2010.

“A substantial number of cancer deaths could be prevented by making healthy choices like eating well and being active. With Kohl’s ongoing commitment to the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, we’re able to continue offering tips, tools and other resources to help families in southeast Wisconsin live healthy and lower their risk of cancer,” said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “Our partnership with Kohl’s continues to meet a need in our community and provides critical support for the fight against cancer.”

The donation will also continue Kohl’s annual support of the Community Health Workers Conference, during which health care professionals receive training on delivering cancer prevention and screening services in medically-under-served communities. The grant will also support school wellness policies and practices within the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, Relay for Life events and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Milwaukee.