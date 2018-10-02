Kohl’s gives $1 million to American Cancer Society

Supporting cancer screening, healthy food projects in Milwaukee area

by

October 02, 2018, 11:07 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/kohls-gives-1-million-to-american-cancer-society/

Kohl’s is giving than $1 million to the American Cancer Society to launch new pilot programs that increase awareness of healthy food choices and improve access to cancer screenings and treatment in the Milwaukee area.

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The grant will fund cancer screening navigation initiatives in Milwaukee-area health clinics and healthy foods projects that will be delivered in school, clinic and faith-based settings in area communities.

It’s part of an existing partnership between the Menomonee Falls-based retailer and American Cancer Society, called Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which helps families with prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Kohl’s has committed $11 million to the ACS since 2010.

“A substantial number of cancer deaths could be prevented by making healthy choices like eating well and being active. With Kohl’s ongoing commitment to the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, we’re able to continue offering tips, tools and other resources to help families in southeast Wisconsin live healthy and lower their risk of cancer,” said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “Our partnership with Kohl’s continues to meet a need in our community and provides critical support for the fight against cancer.”

The donation will also continue Kohl’s annual support of the Community Health Workers Conference, during which health care professionals receive training on delivering cancer prevention and screening services in medically-under-served communities. The grant will also support school wellness policies and practices within the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, Relay for Life events and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Milwaukee.

Kohl’s is giving than $1 million to the American Cancer Society to launch new pilot programs that increase awareness of healthy food choices and improve access to cancer screenings and treatment in the Milwaukee area.

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The grant will fund cancer screening navigation initiatives in Milwaukee-area health clinics and healthy foods projects that will be delivered in school, clinic and faith-based settings in area communities.

It’s part of an existing partnership between the Menomonee Falls-based retailer and American Cancer Society, called Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which helps families with prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Kohl’s has committed $11 million to the ACS since 2010.

“A substantial number of cancer deaths could be prevented by making healthy choices like eating well and being active. With Kohl’s ongoing commitment to the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, we’re able to continue offering tips, tools and other resources to help families in southeast Wisconsin live healthy and lower their risk of cancer,” said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “Our partnership with Kohl’s continues to meet a need in our community and provides critical support for the fight against cancer.”

The donation will also continue Kohl’s annual support of the Community Health Workers Conference, during which health care professionals receive training on delivering cancer prevention and screening services in medically-under-served communities. The grant will also support school wellness policies and practices within the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, Relay for Life events and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing
Reinhart Boerner van Dueren SC

10/04/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm