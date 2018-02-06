Kohl’s continues support of Penfield Children’s Center with $2.4 million donation

Will fund child development lending library, family events

by

February 06, 2018, 11:55 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/kohls-continues-support-of-penfield-childrens-center-with-2-4-million-donation/

Kohl’s announced today it will donate $2.4 million to continue a program that provides education and development services at the Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee.

Kohl's headquarters

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The donation from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will support the Kohl’s Building Blocks program at the center over three years. It will fund a child development lending library of equipment and books, provide financial support for child development specialists and support family events throughout Milwaukee.

“For more than 30 years, Kohl’s has been an incredible partner through their financial commitment and incredible associate engagement supporting vital programs and services for children and families at Penfield Children’s Center,” said Christine Holmes, president and CEO of Penfield Children’s Center. “Through this generous gift, local children and families will have greater access to health resources and educational programming in areas where we have identified significant needs.”

Penfield Children’s Center works with more than 1,500 children in the Milwaukee area annually. Its services include an early education and behavioral health program; speech, physical and occupational therapy; nursing care and family programming. About 90 percent of the families enrolled at Penfield live below the poverty line.

Kohl’s and its Kohl’s Cares philanthropic program have committed nearly $11 million to the center since 2001. The Kohl’s Cares program sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.

The donation follows the retailer’s recent $500,000 donation to 28 area nonprofit organizations as part of its new Hometown Giving Program.

