Kohler Foundation names new executive director

Kohler Foundation, Inc. has named Christine Taylor as its new executive director.

She replaces Terri Yoho, who has led the foundation since 1999.

Previously, Taylor was director of True Value Foundation in Chicago, where she oversaw grant making, fundraising, scholarships, financial planning and operations, and served on the inaugural board of directors.

Taylor will manage the development and administration of the Kohler Foundation’s programs, including its annual Distinguished Guest Series, grants, preservation initiatives, scholarships and the historic Waelderhaus home in Kohler.

The Kohler Foundation was established in 1940 as a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to supporting arts, education and charitable initiatives in Wisconsin.

Recently, the foundation has been recognized for its work of preserving artist-built environments throughout the U.S., including the St. EOM’s Pasaquan in rural Georgia and the Garden of Eden in Lucas, Kansas.