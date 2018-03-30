Johnson Controls gives $1 million to planned International African American Museum

Gift will be recognized in Charleston museum's genealogy research center

March 30, 2018

Johnson Controls is giving $1 million to the planned International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina ahead of the museum’s anticipated groundbreaking later this year.

A rendering of the International African American Museum in Charleston.

The gift will be recognized in the museum’s planned Center for Family History, a research center dedicated to African American genealogy that will use databases and DNA testing to help individuals identify their ancestors, countries of origin and living relatives.

The new museum, which is being developed on the site of a former disembarkation point for African slaves as they arrived in the U.S., will highlight under-told experiences and contributions of Americans of African descent.

Johnson Controls officials said the company took an interest in the project because of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“We strive to embrace the true value of diversity and inclusion, and we know that it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to understand diverse perspectives,” said Grady Crosby, chief diversity officer of Johnson Controls and president of the Johnson Controls Foundation. “The IAAM will elevate under-told stories that are vital to the broader American narrative, and we look forward to seeing the institution come to life.”

Johnson Controls serves several educational institutions in South Carolina, including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina.

“A fundamental value of Johnson Controls is to make a difference in the communities we serve and we are proud to support the International African American Museum, which will help tell the stories of many of these communities around the world for generations to come,” said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO.

