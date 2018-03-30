i.c. stars announces Milwaukee leadership team

TRUE Skool founder Sarah Dollhausen to manage the tech training program

by

March 30, 2018, 11:42 AM

i.c.stars, a Chicago-based nonprofit that trains young adults for technology careers, has announced the leadership team that will run its new Milwaukee program.

Sarah Dollhausen

Sarah Dollhausen, the founder of Milwaukee urban arts nonprofit TRUE Skool, will lead the Milwaukee program as general manager. Dollhausen worked for 13 years as manager of TRUE Skool and has technology industry experience, including running a tech consulting company, building computer labs and developing and teaching curriculum.

“I’m excited to be part of bringing such a vibrant and successful model to Milwaukee,” Dollhausen said. “Launching i.c.stars is the perfect match for my skills and my belief that disrupting systems from a place of purpose can have incredible impact. Milwaukee’s technology community is ready to come together as a group of change agents focused on powering positive social change.”

William Caraher, chief information officer and director of operations for Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper, has been named chairman of the i.c.stars Milwaukee Advisory Board.

William Caraher

“We have the chance to ignite an untapped local workforce, cultivate diverse leaders, and advance Milwaukee’s reputation as a hub of innovation. i.c.stars offers a life-changing opportunity for its interns and builds a bridge from the inner city to Milwaukee’s great companies,” Caraher said.

Other members of the team include: Benjamin Juarez, technology training manager; William Deck, client success manager; Leia Ferrari, talent placement manager; Rosalinda Fowlkes, talent development manager; and Amelia Sanders, office manager.

The organization said businesses can contribute to the program’s launch in several areas: project sponsorships to provide i.c.stars interns a design or development challenge; workshop sponsorships to develop i.c.stars interns’ leadership and technical skills; mentor sponsorships to foster diversity and inclusion in the tech sector; and volunteer opportunities to provide coaching. The program is launching with a $1.6 million sponsorship from The Dohmen Co.

