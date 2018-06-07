Herb Kohl Philanthropies funding Washington, D.C. trip for hundreds of Boys & Girls Club youth

Herb Kohl Philanthropies is giving $700,000 to allow hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs youth to take an all-expenses paid educational field trip to the nation’s capital this summer.

The gift will allow 680 kids from more than 20 Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs, including the organization’s Greater Milwaukee arm, to travel to Washington, D.C.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the foundation established by the Milwaukee philanthropist and former U.S. Senator, is covering all meals, lodging, exhibits and travel expenses. Throughout the trip, students will learn about American government and history and visit higher education institutions.

“We are pleased to support Boys & Girls Club youth around the state in this way,” Kohl said. “We want young people to see history come alive, expand their horizons and imagine themselves as our future leaders, and most of all, be ready to take their place as responsible, productive citizens of this great nation. Whether it’s the trip of a lifetime or a life-changing trip, we encourage and support Boys & Girls Club kids in their Learning Journey.”

While in Washington, D.C., students will be able to visit the White House, Congress, Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, National Museum of the American Indian, the U.S. Supreme Court and National Museum of African American History and Culture, among other landmarks. Every student will also tour a college or university.

“Kohl Philanthropies prioritize youth who live in areas of poverty, or who qualify for reduced school lunch,” said Andy Gussert, state director for Boys & Girls Clubs. “Our mission is to enable young people who need us most to reach their full potential, so this is a perfect match.”

The trips are expected to continue in 2019.