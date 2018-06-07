Herb Kohl Philanthropies funding Washington, D.C. trip for hundreds of Boys & Girls Club youth

Foundation covering travel expenses with $700,000 gift

by

June 07, 2018, 11:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/herb-kohl-philanthropies-funding-washington-d-c-trip-for-hundreds-of-boys-girls-club-youth/

Herb Kohl Philanthropies is giving $700,000 to allow hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs youth to take an all-expenses paid educational field trip to the nation’s capital this summer.

Philanthropist and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s annual meeting.

The gift will allow 680 kids from more than 20 Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs, including the organization’s Greater Milwaukee arm, to travel to Washington, D.C.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the foundation established by the Milwaukee philanthropist and former U.S. Senator, is covering all meals, lodging, exhibits and travel expenses. Throughout the trip, students will learn about American government and history and visit higher education institutions.

“We are pleased to support Boys & Girls Club youth around the state in this way,” Kohl said. “We want young people to see history come alive, expand their horizons and imagine themselves as our future leaders, and most of all, be ready to take their place as responsible, productive citizens of this great nation. Whether it’s the trip of a lifetime or a life-changing trip, we encourage and support Boys & Girls Club kids in their Learning Journey.”

While in Washington, D.C., students will be able to visit the White House, Congress, Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, National Museum of the American Indian, the U.S. Supreme Court and National Museum of African American History and Culture, among other landmarks. Every student will also tour a college or university.

“Kohl Philanthropies prioritize youth who live in areas of poverty, or who qualify for reduced school lunch,” said Andy Gussert, state director for Boys & Girls Clubs. “Our mission is to enable young people who need us most to reach their full potential, so this is a perfect match.”

The trips are expected to continue in 2019.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies is giving $700,000 to allow hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs youth to take an all-expenses paid educational field trip to the nation’s capital this summer.

Philanthropist and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s annual meeting.

The gift will allow 680 kids from more than 20 Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs, including the organization’s Greater Milwaukee arm, to travel to Washington, D.C.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the foundation established by the Milwaukee philanthropist and former U.S. Senator, is covering all meals, lodging, exhibits and travel expenses. Throughout the trip, students will learn about American government and history and visit higher education institutions.

“We are pleased to support Boys & Girls Club youth around the state in this way,” Kohl said. “We want young people to see history come alive, expand their horizons and imagine themselves as our future leaders, and most of all, be ready to take their place as responsible, productive citizens of this great nation. Whether it’s the trip of a lifetime or a life-changing trip, we encourage and support Boys & Girls Club kids in their Learning Journey.”

While in Washington, D.C., students will be able to visit the White House, Congress, Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, National Museum of the American Indian, the U.S. Supreme Court and National Museum of African American History and Culture, among other landmarks. Every student will also tour a college or university.

“Kohl Philanthropies prioritize youth who live in areas of poverty, or who qualify for reduced school lunch,” said Andy Gussert, state director for Boys & Girls Clubs. “Our mission is to enable young people who need us most to reach their full potential, so this is a perfect match.”

The trips are expected to continue in 2019.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm