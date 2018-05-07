Herb Kohl gives $425,000 to fund Wisconsin teachers’ projects

Milwaukee philanthropist and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl is again fulfilling all Wisconsin project requests on the education crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies announced Monday it is funding projects posted on the site by 578 Wisconsin teachers totaling $425,000. Teachers were informed with a “You just got funded” message Monday morning.

“What teachers do every day for students inspires me to provide this support,” Kohl said. “These classroom projects are just another example of how teachers go the extra mile to provide for their students. While their efforts are priceless, the materials cost money – money I know teachers all too often spend out of their own pockets.”

DonorsChoose provides school teachers an opportunity to raise money for certain projects or causes online. This is the third consecutive year that Kohl has fulfilled Wisconsin teachers’ requests on the site.

His foundation also announced it is issuing a special matching grant to support social-emotional learning projects. The foundation is providing $75,000 to support classroom supplies and educational materials for Wisconsin teachers requesting mental and emotional wellness resources that “help students become happy and connected members of their communities.” For every dollar of support for the projects, the foundation will match them 2-to-1.