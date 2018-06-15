Greater Milwaukee Foundation honors community leaders at annual meeting

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation recognized Melissa Goins, president of Milwaukee-based Maures Development Group, and Anselmo Villarreal, president and CEO of La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha, for their contributions to the community during the foundation’s annual meeting and awards presentation.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event was held Thursday at the Italian Community Center. Goins received the Frank Kirkpatrick Award for her equitable community development approach and efforts leading to physical improvements in the community. Villarreal received the Doug Jansson Leadership Award for his nonprofit leadership in helping underserved communities in Waukesha.

The program also featured stories from community storytellers associated with Ex Fabula around the theme of “Expressions of Equity & Community.”

The event was sponsored by BMO Global Asset Management, JP Morgan Asset Management and U.S. Bank.