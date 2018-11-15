Former tobacco store on Milwaukee’s Near West Side demolished

A former tobacco store on Milwaukee’s Near West Side that has a history of attracting illegal activity was razed this week, paving the way for a Penfield Children’s Center parking lot and potential future expansion of the child care agency.

Officials with the Near West Side Partners and Penfield Children’s Center celebrated on Wednesday the demolition of the structure at 848 N. 27th St., formerly 27th St. Tobacco and Wireless. The property, which is adjacent to Penfield, was acquired by an affiliate of the nonprofit organization in March for $120,000, according to city records.

The tobacco shop closed in 2016.

“There had been concerns in the neighborhood about some of the activity that’s happened there,” said Jason Parry, vice president of development and communications for Penfield. “There are a number of different properties that the Near West Side Partners had identified as having been challenging, to say the least; this was among those that were high on the list. So we’re happy to partner with them to take a look at how we can improve this area and better serve our neighbors.”

In the immediate future, the property will be converted into a parking lot for Penfield staff, but leaders are also eyeing the site for a possible expansion of the center’s footprint.

“We’ve looked at, with the growth of our programs and the increasing number of families we serve at the agency, what are the opportunities for us to continue to grow to meet the needs of our families,” Parry said.

In 2018, the organization is projected to have served more than 1,600 families, an increase from 1,500 the year prior. Driving the growth is the demand for the center’s early intervention, behavioral health and mental health services.